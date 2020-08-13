Madison International Speedway set for first drive-in event Friday

Racing would be happening with fans in the grandstands at Madison International Speedway if the facility was situated six miles south in Rock County.
Because the Town of Rutland track is in Dane County, the venue isn’t allowed to have more than 25 spectators due to an order in the second phase of the county’s COVID-19 pandemic “Forward Dane” reopening plan.
MIS track owner Gregg McKarns came up with a solution to get competition on the half-mile asphalt oval with drive-in races. The first drive-in event will be held Friday and, weather permitting, on a few more Friday nights through Sept. 11.
The Howie Lettow Classic 100 super late model race for the ARCA Midwest Tour Series is slated for Aug. 28.
The MIS staff has reconfigured the infield with concrete walls that creates a protected infield parking area. McKarns, who purchased MIS in January 2015, said he’s thrilled to be preparing for competition.
“I was driving around Turn 1 this morning with a smile on my face,” he said earlier this week.
Admission will cost $60 per carload — limited to the number of seat belts in the car, with a carload limit of 450 to 500 cars — with qualifying set for 6 p.m. and races at 7:30 for late model, Midwest Dash and MISfitz divisions. Fans are permitted to carry in food and drinks. Parking will be arranged in the infield, and restrooms and concessions will be available. A VIP section on a hilltop for an additional cost also has been prepared.
Public Health Madison & Dane County officials told McKarns that because MIS has planned start and approximate end times the events are treated as mass outdoor gatherings. Section 2.b. of the order states “all outdoor gatherings are permitted with 25 individuals or fewer not including employees. Individuals must maintain physical distancing.”
Dells Raceway Park and Jefferson Speedway opened their seasons on May 30. McKarns, who doesn’t agree with the mass outdoor gathering designation in regard to MIS, said the only other short tracks that are closed in the state are Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie and Red Cedar Speedway in Menomonie.
“It’s been frustrating, more than anything,” McKarns said of MIS’ closure. “We understand that there’s a need for limits, to a point. We just don’t like how we’ve been categorized from the get-go. Everything else was opening in the county and we haven’t been able to.”
Bobby Wilberg, a Beloit resident whose 14 late model championships at MIS include the 2019 title, has competed in a couple races in the 602 late model class this season at Dells Raceway Park.
Wilberg works on race cars during his full-time job overseeing the fabrication department at Lefthander Chassis in Roscoe, Ilinois. He said Dells Raceway Park has had good-sized crowds.
“You have the people who can’t go to baseball or softball games, or they can’t watch a summer sport because it’s not going on,” Wilberg said. “They want something to do, so to get out, they’re coming to the race track.”
Wilberg said he’s really missed competing at MIS.
“That’s kind of my bread and butter there, sponsor-wise that’s where we want to race every week,” Wilberg said. “It’s been hard keeping sponsors happy. Madison is the place that I want to support and that’s the place I want to go.”
McKarns has a long history with MIS. He was a toddler at his first race at the track in 1981, when the half-mile oval was run by his late parents, John and Sue McKarns, in 1980 and ’81.
McKarns said he’ll circle back with health department officials at the end of the month to determine if numbers change enough to allow fans in the stands for September dates. The track already has a plan in place for social distancing in seating areas, and sanitizing stations will be put up throughout the facility.
“We’re asking for 20 percent (capacity) for our 10,000-seat facility,” McKarns said. “Other businesses are at 25 and 50 percent. We hope the metrics are such that the health department is confident in allowing us to have a percentage of people compared to a random hard number.”
Besides Friday features over the next few weeks, MIS has scheduled an Enduro event on Sept. 6 and Thursday night street drag races on Sept. 10.
