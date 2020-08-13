Madison International Speedway set for first drive-in event Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Racing would be happening with fans in the grandstands at Madison International Speedway if the facility was situated six miles south in Rock County.

Because the Town of Rutland track is in Dane County, the venue isn’t allowed to have more than 25 spectators due to an order in the second phase of the county’s COVID-19 pandemic “Forward Dane” reopening plan.

MIS track owner Gregg McKarns came up with a solution to get competition on the half-mile asphalt oval with drive-in races. The first drive-in event will be held Friday and, weather permitting, on a few more Friday nights through Sept. 11.

The Howie Lettow Classic 100 super late model race for the ARCA Midwest Tour Series is slated for Aug. 28.

The MIS staff has reconfigured the infield with concrete walls that creates a protected infield parking area. McKarns, who purchased MIS in January 2015, said he’s thrilled to be preparing for competition.

“I was driving around Turn 1 this morning with a smile on my face,” he said earlier this week.