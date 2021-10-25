Kyle Larson wins NASCAR race on 17th anniversary of Hendrick plane crash

When Rick Hendrick texted Larson earlier Sunday, he told his new driver that all four of the Hendrick crews would turn their hats backwards on the fifth lap in honor of how Ricky Hendrick wore his caps. He urged Larson to be the leader on the fifth lap and Larson was determined to deliver.

“I didn’t ever get to meet Ricky or the other men and women who lost their lives that day,” Larson said. “But I felt the importance of this race. So crazy how it all worked out for me to win. So again, thank you to Rick Hendrick, I know this means a lot to you and I’m glad I could get it done.”

The victory was Larson's third consecutive and fourth over the last six playoff races. Larson has won three straight races twice this season and is the first driver to do that since the late Dale Earnhardt in 1987.

Larson is locked into the Nov. 7 championship finale, and the remaining three spots in the winner-take-all title race will be settled next Sunday at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia — where the Hendrick flight was headed on that 2004 race morning.

Larson beat reigning Cup champion and Hendrick teammate Chase Elliott by 3.619-seconds for the win, but Elliott focused on the importance of the day for the organization over his defeat.