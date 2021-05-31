Kyle Larson gives Hendrick Motorsports milestone NASCAR win

“It feels great to be the guy to help Mr. H break that record,” Larson said.

Hendrick said he didn’t care which of his four Cup drivers won Sunday — as long as one of them did.

And it seemed all four of them had that chance.

It was an impressive night for Hendrick Motorsports with all four drivers finishing in the top five — Chase Elliott was second, William Byron fourth and Alex Bowman fifth.

Kyle Busch was third for Joe Gibbs Racing.

It also was the sixth win in 16 races this season for Hendrick Motorsports — and this one wasn’t even close.

Larson, who joined Hendrick this season, ended six years of struggles at Charlotte, leading 328 of 400 laps and winning four stages.

Larson’s previous best finish at Charlotte was fifth in 2016 and he had only one top-10 finish at the Coca-Cola 600. Larson dominated most of the race, becoming the first driver since Busch in 2018 to sweep every stage. It gave Larson a series-high 10 stage wins this year.

“He is an awesome talent as you see by some of the moves he makes,” Hendrick said. “And he wants to win and is super dedicated. He is all business.”