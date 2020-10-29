Kyle Busch wins rain-delayed NASCAR playoff race in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — Out of contention to defend his NASCAR Cup title, Kyle Busch at least extended his season winning streak to 16 with his first victory of 2020.

He also denied a needed victory for Martin Truex Jr., his penalized Joe Gibbs Racing teammate who still has a chance to be one of the four drivers to be the new champion.

“I feel like crap,” Busch said. “But I got a win.”

Busch won the NASCAR playoff race at Texas that finished Wednesday, three days after it started. He was 0.468 seconds ahead of Truex, and had just enough fuel left to do a celebratory burnout on the frontstretch before needing a push from a tow truck to get the No. 18 Toyota to Victory Lane.

“If it was one more lap, the 18 was probably to run out of gas,” said Truex, who led 53 laps. “So, I mean, it just was one of those things ... how close can you get without winning?”

It was 12th top-three finish this season for Truex, whose only win came at Martinsville — NASCAR's oldest and shortest track where the next race is Sunday. He also won there last fall.