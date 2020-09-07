Kevin Harvick opens NASCAR playoffs with win

Elliott and Truex had the most speed throughout — Truex won the first two stages — and were once again dueling for lead. Once they touched and hit the wall, things opened up for Harvick, who suddenly found himself out front.

Elliott dropped off the pace and Harvick passed him for second. Truex — who led a race-high 196 laps — had to pit for repairs on his damaged car, giving Harvick a clear path to the finish.

"The leaders got tangled up there and the next thing you know we were racing for the win," Harvick said. "This is one of the most prestigious races in our sport and obviously everybody in our sport knows the history that Darlington has for our sport, so anytime you can win here is pretty special."

Harvick's May victory at Darlington came in NASCAR's return after a 10-week pause at the start of the pandemic. When he won that race without spectators, he pointed into the television camera and told the fans how much they were missed.

It was difficult to imagine the win going to anyone other than Truex or Elliott, who combined to lead 310 of 367 laps.

But as Truex tried to complete a pass for first, he clipped Elliott's front side and both slid up into the wall.