Joey Logano holds off Kevin Harvick for 2nd NASCAR win in 3 weeks

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Joey Logano raved all weekend about the new “Awesome Sauce” at Phoenix Raceway, which was the driver's nickname for the substance that was put on the mile oval to improve grip for tires and make for better racing.

The sauce did its job during an entertaining show Sunday and so did Logano, who raced to his second NASCAR Cup Series win in three weeks by holding off Kevin Harvick during a two-lap overtime restart.

“That was a pretty intense last 30 minutes or hour of the race. A lot going on,” Logano said. “Couldn't be more proud of this team. Two wins already in the books. We got to keep this thing rocking.”

Also the winner two weeks ago in Las Vegas for Team Penske, Logano has 25 career Cup victories. He overcame several tough moments, including a pit-road penalty for an uncontrolled tire and a broken jack during another stop.

A late caution triggered the two-lap overtime shootout with Logano, Harvick and Kyle Busch all in a decent position to win. Logano had a good restart at the mile oval and was able to hold off Harvick. Busch was third, Kyle Larson finished fourth and Clint Bowyer was fifth.