HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Joey Logano raced into NASCAR anointed as its next star. He was 18, dubbed “Sliced Bread” because of all the hype, and in way over his head.
It made Logano an easy target on and off the track and threatened his career. Logano was out of a job five years after he arrived but given a second chance by Roger Penske, the titans of motorsports.
Now he’s part of Penske’s storied history as NASCAR’s newest champion.
The underdog on paper but the favorite in his mind, Logano busted up The Big Three and won an improbable first NASCAR title by soundly beating a trio of former champions. Logano won the season finale Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway to grab the Cup title in a season in which he barely contended until the playoffs began.
The year was dominated by Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and reigning series champion Martin Truex Jr., with Logano calling the championship field “The Big Three and Me.”
But Logano kicked it into another gear during the playoffs with two victories and eight top-10 finishes in the postseason. He led a race-high 80 laps but the title was slipping away in the waning laps until Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski spun Busch teammate Daniel Suarez for a race-changing caution.
He was fourth on the restart with 15 laps remaining but powered his way alongside leader Truex, used a strong move in the outside lane three laps later to take over the top spot, and Logano pulled away to win for Penske.
“We were the favorite. We executed down the stretch like nobody’s business,” Logano said. “I knew we had a short-run car. I said it before the race started that if it was anything longer than 25 laps we were going to be in trouble. That showed all day. But it came down to the short run and we are champions. NASCAR champions.”
Logano won the title in his 10th season at NASCAR’s top level, six years after Penske rescued him from the unemployment line.
He started with Joe Gibbs Racing as a teenager, made his debut days after his 18th birthday and was pushed into the Cup Series prematurely when Gibbs needed a replacement driver for Tony Stewart.
When Logano didn’t deliver for Gibbs he was grabbed by Penske, who won his first Cup title in 2012 with Keselowski, the driver who pushed for Logano to be hired as his new teammate.
“I think when it’s time to go, he’s the guy,” Penske said. “I couldn’t ask for a better result and a guy that delivers it for the whole team.”
Gibbs, who saw his former driver beat current driver Busch for the title, was pleased for Logano.
“I think it’s great for them and Joey,” Gibbs said. “Great kid, great family. I’m sure he’s going to make a great champion.”
Logano’s title closes a banner year for Penske.
Penske also this season was elected into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, won the Indianapolis 500 for a record 17th time and celebrated Team Penske’s 500th victory as an organization.
“Every time I think about how we succeed and how we can be better, one thing is ‘What’s your brand?’” Penske said. “This kind of winning, not only on the racetrack but in business, drives a great Penske brand.”
Team Penske also has been the cornerstone for Ford the past six seasons, and Logano gave the manufacturer its first Cup title since 2004.
NASCAR’s final weekend concluded with three new champions from three teams representing all three manufacturers. Brett Moffitt won the Truck Series title in a Toyota for Hattori Racing, Tyler Reddick won the Xfinity Series title in a Chevrolet for JR Motorsports and Ford finally got a title on what is officially called “Ford Championship Weekend.”
Logano screamed so hard when he crossed the finish line that he later joked he thought he pulled a muscle. Then he explained how far he’s come from a kid in Connecticut who showed so much talent so young that Hall of Famer Mark Martin stamped him NASCAR’s next superstar when Logano was around 15 years old.
Now he’s 28, a 10-year veteran at NASCAR’s top level, and a champion in the second act of his career.
“I’m the kid who every single time I was asked what I wanted to be when I grew up I said ‘A NASCAR champion.’ I said it every single time,” said Logano, who was mocked upon arrival at NASCAR’s top level as rivals called him the greatest thing since sliced bread. “Not a lot of kids in Connecticut say that.”
Truex finished second in his final race with Furniture Row Racing. The team is closing because it lost its primary sponsor midway through Truex’s championship reign.
Harvick was third and Busch fourth as the title contenders followed each other across the finish line.
Cambridge's Matt Kenseth finished sixth and Eau Claire's Paul Menard 25th.