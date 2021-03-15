‘Hungry’ Martin Truex Jr. feasts at finish of NASCAR race at Phoenix Raceway

But soon after he made a critical error, getting flagged for speeding on pit road. He had to pass through pit road as a penalty, causing him to fall to the back of the lead lap in 22nd place. He finished seventh.

Logano, who led 143 laps, won the second stage after leading the final 35 laps during a long stretch of green-flag racing. But he couldn’t hold back Truex, who won his ninth race with JGR.

Hamlin was fast early in the race, leading for 31 laps until the competition caution midway through the first stage. But he fell back a few spots after a pit stop that allowed Ryan Blaney a window to get to the front of the field. Blaney won the 75-lap first stage after leading 35 laps.

Fans in stands

Truex enjoyed getting the win in front of some fans in Phoenix. The track allowed about 20% of the grandstand to be filled. Phoenix was the site of the last “normal” race last March before COVID-19 shut down the sport for about two months.

“Most we’ve seen in awhile and the more the merrier. We love having them, we miss seeing them, we miss seeing them in the infield, we miss pre-race, we miss practice, we miss qualifying just like everyone else,” Truex said.

Pit stops

Six drivers — three from Hendrick Motorsports — had to start at the back of the field, including Elliott, William Byron, Larson, Cody Ware, Quinn Houff and Garrett Smithley. Larson, Byron and Ware went to the back because of pre-race inspection failures, Elliott and Houff had unapproved adjustments and Smithley was a replacement driver. ... Lyn St. James was the honorary starter. St. James is one of just nine women to qualify for the Indianapolis 500.