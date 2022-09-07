How inflation is impacting Madison International Speedway and its drivers

With the price of gas hitting an all-time high of $5.03 per gallon in June, drivers have felt the pinch at the pump.

Especially for race car drivers.

Your typical race car runs off a high-octane, high-grade gasoline that is nearly twice the cost of the average 87 octane a commuter vehicle is filled with.

These increasing costs have hit close to home. Madison International Speedway (MIS), located in Oregon, is owned and operated by Gregg McKarns. McKarns and his wife, Angie, purchased the speedway prior to the 2015 season. Together the couple has managed tracks in Missouri, Minnesota and Illinois prior to purchasing MIS.

Race track operators, owners and drivers have all felt the blow from gas price inflation and dwindling supply-chain issues.

“(The number of racers) fluctuates; time of the month, the weather and more play a role," McKarns said, "but the cost of fuel is top of mind, with race fuel typically being twice as much as the fuel you put in your street car, it adds up quickly."

MIS photo Matt Kenseth (17) races at Madison International Speedway in 2007 in an event that included fellow NASCAR driver Tony Stewart.

Racers and track owners have been implementing cost-cutting measures to stave off inflation. Racers at Madison Speedway have become selective with where and how often they race, McKarns said.

Drag races scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at MIS is the final event on the track's calendar.

“Racers in general are resourceful and know how to adapt but with the prices of everything going up, this has been a tough summer for our sport,” McKarns said.

The biggest fuel cost to drivers is getting to the track. Fueling the haulers and general traveling expenses take up big budget chunks with some drivers traveling across the country.

“I had two teams that traditionally race with us at our (ARCA) Midwest Tour event (in Kaukauna on Aug. 2) that did not because it was going to cost too much to travel from North Carolina,” McKarns said.

A number of racers who compete within his promotion are local or compete within neighboring states which has helped quell some of the costs. At Madison Speedway, McKarns sais he has not seen a decline in attendance at special events but standard weekly race attendance declined over the summer. He said that has impacted race tracks across the country.

The cost of racing tires took an unexpected price jump. Much like other goods, tires have become harder to get due to supply-chain issues, rising costs in production and manufacturing materials and transportation costs. Hoosier Tire, an Indiana-based racing tire company, announced a price increase in the spring of 2022 in an open letter to customers from company president Joerg Burfien. Racers have been seeing a steady increase in the cost of racing tires dating back to early 2021.

Madison Speedway has increased the prize money given out to drivers to help drivers recoup funds. Admission costs have stayed the same, McKarns said.

“Inflation in general has increased the cost of everything we do and sell. We have kept our concession prices as reasonable as possible through this and have shouldered the economic impact as best we can to make sure people can afford to keep having fun at our facility,” McKarns said.

The name McKarns is well-known to Madison Speedway.

“It is something that is out of our control so we just have to adapt," McKarns, whose parents were general managers of MIS in the 1980s, said. "Generations of racers before us have dealt with this and we can too. We have and can continue to limit practice times, laps in races and more."

With relief in sight, gas prices have seen a steady decline across the country since late July, things are looking brighter for racers, owners and promoters. They are working to stay afloat and go out and entertain fans at Madison International Speedway, as they have since it opened in 1969.