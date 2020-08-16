Chase Elliott rules the NASCAR road

“Hey, everyone, just want to say a big thank you,” Newman said. “This is a special day for me. I owe a lot of it because of all the things that you guys did back in February. It’s enabled me to … come back into this racetrack and do what I love.

“Thank you for your support, not only for me personally but all the things you do for all us drivers. It goes a long way, and I want to say thank you from the deepest of my heart. Thank you.”

Newman had to be cut from his No. 6 Ford after wrecking while leading the final lap of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 17.

Newman was one of the few Cup drivers with experience on Daytona’s road course. He won an IROC race on the layout in 2004. Cambridge’s Matt Kenseth, Kurt Busch, Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer and Michael McDowell also had limited experience here.

None of them, though, had driven this exact course since NASCAR added a chicane coming off the oval’s Turn 4, a twister designed to slow speeds heading toward the start-finish line and create another potential passing zone.

The Cup drivers, as expected, handled the chicane better than those in any other series. They covered the 65-lape race with few cautions.