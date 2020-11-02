Chase Elliott races into NASCAR championship; Kevin Harvick eliminated

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Kevin Harvick’s nearly perfect season came to a spinning and sudden halt Sunday when he was bounced from the playoffs in a stunning upset at Martinsville Speedway.

Chase Elliott won the high-stakes race to earn his first berth in the championship four. It knocked Harvick, a nine-race winner and the regular-season champion, from the title round after a stunning collapse to a season spent as the favorite to win the Cup crown.

“We won nine races and had a great year. Just came up short,” Harvick said.

An amazing fall to a Stewart-Haas Racing team that seemed to be on cruise control heading into next Sunday’s winner-take-all finale at Phoenix.

Harvick noted NASCAR’s 10-race championship format, now split into three series of three races each, is far different from the season-long points battles won seven times each by Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.

“They aren’t won the same way that Earnhardt and Petty did. You have to put together a few weeks and we didn’t put together these last few weeks like we needed to,” Harvick said. “That’s the system that we work in and it’s obviously skewed more towards entertainment than the whole year. It’s exciting to watch.”