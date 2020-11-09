Chase Elliott joins his dad — 'Awesome Bill' — as NASCAR series champion

“Just hoping I don’t ever wake up.”

Elliott’s car failed pre-race inspection and the penalty cost him the pole when he was sent to the rear. But he raced his way through traffic in the first stage and then took control of the championship. Elliott led seven times for a race-high 153 laps.

Johnson finished fifth — his best result since August — in his final ride in Hendrick’s No. 48 Chevrolet.

“My heart is full,” said Johnson, who is tied with Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt with seven titles. His 83 victories rank sixth on the career list and his stretch of five consecutive titles from 2006-2010 is a NASCAR record.

Asked what he will remember about his 686th race, Johnson said it will be Elliott’s breakthrough.

“Chase Elliott won his first championship. I’m so happy for that guy,” he said. “I can recall going snowboarding with Bill out in Colorado and Chase was maybe 8 years old on skis, super quiet, wouldn’t say much.

“To watch him grow up and to be around him and to give him some advice from time to time has really been meaningful for me. I think more about him winning a championship more than anything.”