Chase Elliott honors NASCAR champion Alan Kulwicki of Wisconsin with 1992 paint scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chase Elliott has seen the picture somewhere — it's hanging in their family shop, Bill Elliott confirms — of his father shaking hands with Alan Kulwicki following the 1992 season finale.

The photo symbolizes a golden era for NASCAR and shows one driver losing with grace and accepting that the best man won.

That '92 closer is a benchmark race for NASCAR in that a nail-biting season came to an end during an emotional passing of the torch. Richard Petty retired that day, using Jeff Gordon's first Cup race to mark his farewell, all while six drivers showed up at Atlanta Motor Speedway in contention for the Winston Cup title.

Bill Elliott entered the race ranked third out of the six, trailing both Davey Allison and Kulwicki. He'd pretty much mentally conceded the title, but wasn't going to be embarrassed at his home track.

And so the title came down to the final stretch in a two-driver battle between Elliott and Kulwicki. It was Elliott first to the checkered flag but Kulwicki was second, and in leading a race-high 103 laps to Elliott's 102, Kulwicki earned a five-point bonus and the Cup.

Bill Elliott and Kulwicki met in victory lane and the photograph shows a smiling Elliott shaking hands with the champion as Kulwicki hoists an open bottle of champagne.