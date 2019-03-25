MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Brad Keselowski gave Team Penske and the new Ford Mustang its third Cup victory through the first six races of the season by routing the field at Martinsville Speedway.
Keselowski led 446 of the 500 laps around the shortest track on the NASCAR schedule and was only challenged a handful of times by Chase Elliott — the only driver to pass Keselowski on the track Sunday.
Although Elliott led 49 laps, a late caution sent the field to pit road and Keselowski beat Elliott back to the track. Elliott could never get close enough to challenge Keselowski for the win again.
"The car was really good. Just a great day for a team," Keselowski said after his second win of the season. "Just one of those days you dream of as a race car driver, where you've got a great car."
The 446 laps led is the most for a winning driver since Kyle Petty led 484 to win at Rockingham in 1992. It was the most laps Keselowski has ever led in a single race, passing the mark of 312 laps out front at Texas Motor Speedway in 2015.
He credited the offseason work by Ford, which rolled out a new Cup car at the start of the season, and the Team Penske pit stops that got him off pit road first every time he came in for service.
"Ford worked really hard in the offseason to build these cars and make them real strong and so far, so good," said Keselowski.
Ford has three wins this season, all from Team Penske, while Toyota won the other three races.
Martinsville, a paperclip-shaped track at 0.526 miles, typically forces drivers to gouge each other out of the way. The tight confines of the tiny Virginia track raises the aggravation levels for most of the field and usually leads to bumping, banging and busted-up race cars. But NASCAR's new rules package, in its first stop at a short track, seemed to hamper drivers' ability to close on the leader and it limited passing opportunities.
The one time Elliott did pass Keselowski, he studied Elliott's lines and took notes for when he was back out front.
"He was certainly faster on that short run, and when he passed me I learned just enough," Keselowski said.