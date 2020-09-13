Brad Keselowski dominates in NASCAR playoff win at Richmond

He didn’t do a celebratory burnout after making good on his Richmond prediction because that specific No. 2 Ford has won twice in as many races this year and Keselowski wants it intact for the championship-deciding finale at Phoenix.

That doesn't mean he thinks he's already locked up a berth in the title race.

“We’ve got to get there," he said. “The last two years I haven’t made it all the way, so we’ve got to get all the way there, but if we can get to Phoenix, we’re gonna be really good. ... I don’t want to look too far ahead, the next round is going to be really difficult, but still I am really pumped about this performance.”

Keselowski also gave Team Penske a sweep of the day – Will Power won for the IndyCar arm of the organization earlier Saturday.

Harvick, Hamlin and Keselowski are the only drivers locked into the next round of the playoffs. Hamlin has six wins, but just ne in the last nine races, leading to frustration.

“It just seemed like once the track rubbered up, we just weren’t any good,” he said.

Headed into next Saturday night’s elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway, William Byron, Cole Custer, Matt DiBenedetto and Ryan Blaney are below the cutoff line.