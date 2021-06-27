Blown tire costs Kyle Larson fourth straight NASCAR win

LONG POND, Pa. — Alex Bowman made it six straight wins for Hendrick Motorsports, when teammate Kyle Larson’s Chevrolet blew a tire on the final lap, and he took the checkered flag Saturday at Pocono Raceway for his third Cup win of the season.

Larson had won three straight Cup races and was in prime position to take this one at Pocono when he passed Bowman with three laps left in the race. Larson was maybe a mile away from becoming the first driver since former Hendrick driver Jimmie Johnson in 2007 to win four consecutive Cup races. Instead, a blown left front tire on the last corner of the last lap knocked Larson out of contention and Bowman stunningly made the most of his second chance.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Bowman said. “Hell, yeah, I’ll take it.”

Bowman, who recently signed a two-year contract extension at Hendrick, took his turn to keep the team’s hot streak alive.

Larson said he might have run over debris to cause the tire issue. Bowman was in the right spot to take advantage and win for the third time in his last 10 races.

“I’m kind of in shock,” Bowman said. “I don’t know what to say.”

For team owner Rick Hendrick, the wins keep coming.