Back on track: Madison International Speedway resumes racing Sunday

“When your family business is closed, every emotion comes into play,” said McKarns, who purchased MIS in 2015. “I tell my friends it feels good to have a purpose again, from a job standpoint.”

With a 10,000-person capacity, MIS has room for spectators to spread out and social distance in the grandstands and seating areas. Masks won’t be required, but track employees will be masked up. Sanitizing stations will be situated throughout the facility.

'Getting to go back home'

Pat Richgels and Shaun Scheel have been regular racers in the track's late model class for many years. They drove at Jefferson Speedway last summer but are excited to get back to MIS.

Richgels, a Middleton native who lives in Watertown, has been racing at MIS since 2007. He has vivid childhood memories of watching races with his dad and grandfather.

“It’s like finally getting to go back home,” said Richgels, whose dad Dan helps in the race shop and on race weekends.

“I have a deep, emotional connection to that place, for sure. We started going when I was 5 years old, and I loved listening to loud cars.”

For competition and track characteristics, Richgels said, Jefferson and MIS are the top venues.