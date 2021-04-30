Back on track: Madison International Speedway resumes racing Sunday

“It’s a good feeling to be busy again.”
That's what track owner Gregg McKarns says about the return of racing after a one-year absence at Madison International Speedway in the Town of Rutland.
The season begins 2 p.m. Sunday at the half-mile asphalt oval with the Joe Shear Classic, a 200-lap event for the super late model ARCA Midwest Tour. The Friday regular program, including the late model division, starts May 7.
MIS and Sun Prairie’s Angell Park Speedway were two of four Wisconsin racetracks out of 40 that didn’t operate last year due to COVID-19 restrictions by the city of Madison and Dane County.
The Hill Raceway in Sturgeon Bay and Red Cedar Speedway in Menomonie were the other venues that were dark last year.
McKarns received good news one month ago when Public Health Madison and Dane County officials erased capacity limits for outdoor gatherings and mask directives for outside gatherings on April 3.
McKarns runs the ARCA Midwest Tour and several motor sports businesses with his wife Angie through GA Promotions. They attempted to do drive-in races at MIS with spectators watching from their cars twice last summer, but that endeavor didn’t work due to pandemic restrictions and inclement weather.
“When your family business is closed, every emotion comes into play,” said McKarns, who purchased MIS in 2015. “I tell my friends it feels good to have a purpose again, from a job standpoint.”
With a 10,000-person capacity, MIS has room for spectators to spread out and social distance in the grandstands and seating areas. Masks won’t be required, but track employees will be masked up. Sanitizing stations will be situated throughout the facility.
'Getting to go back home'
Pat Richgels and Shaun Scheel have been regular racers in the track's late model class for many years. They drove at Jefferson Speedway last summer but are excited to get back to MIS.
Richgels, a Middleton native who lives in Watertown, has been racing at MIS since 2007. He has vivid childhood memories of watching races with his dad and grandfather.
“It’s like finally getting to go back home,” said Richgels, whose dad Dan helps in the race shop and on race weekends.
“I have a deep, emotional connection to that place, for sure. We started going when I was 5 years old, and I loved listening to loud cars.”
For competition and track characteristics, Richgels said, Jefferson and MIS are the top venues.
Scheel is excited to get a shot at a personal trifecta. He won back-to-back late model championships in 2018 and 2019 at Jefferson Speedway, a one-quarter mile asphalt oval in Cambridge.
The Lake Mills driver claimed the 2018 late model title at Slinger Speedway, a one-quarter mile oval in Washington County.
Scheel competed in 45 races in the summer of 2018, competing in feature events on Friday at MIS, Saturday at Jefferson and Sunday at Slinger.
He only ran 20 events last summer. “I’m not used to so much down time,” Scheel said.
Scheel would like to add a MIS title hardware to his trophy case. Following in the footsteps of track champions Bobby Wilberg and Jeremy Miller would be a satisfying experience.
“My ultimate goal is to win the title,” he said. “To come up short would be a disappointment. It’s something I’m going to work really hard for.
“I think four championships in four years would be an impressive run.”
Scheel gets help at the track and race shop from his dad Leroy. Younger brother Stephen Scheel also competed in the late model divisions at Jefferson and MIS.
More in McKarns' wheelhouse
McKarns’ summer will get busier with the acquisition of Angell Park Speedway.
GA Promotions finalized a five-year lease in February to promote racing there, with an option for an extension for another five years at the end of the lease term.
Colonel William Angell donated the land for the track site to the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department in 1903. Once a half-mile facility used for horse racing, the track was trimmed to a third-mile, semi-banked oval in 1946.
The fire department sponsored midget racing and hosted Sunday night events for the Badger Midget Auto Racing Association for 63 years.
“It’s a track I grew go up going to and I have a great appreciation for the history,” McKarns said. “My goal is to run it through retirement, so I hope to have it for 20 years.”
Angell Park’s season opener is set for May 23 with the BMARA midgets, Wisconsin Legends and MSA 360 Sprints.