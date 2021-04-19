Alex Bowman wins NASCAR race at Richmond to add to Denny Hamlin’s frustration

In Richmond, Hamlin raced with the hashtag #fedexstrong on the back of his car and on his pit wall to honor the eight people who were fatally shot at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Thursday. He again had the dominant car and led 207 of the 400 laps. He’s led 483 laps the past two weeks.

“First and foremost, we want to think of all of the families in Indy right now,” Hamlin said. “Awful tragedy to happen there. Our thoughts and prayers are with these names. We will get (wins). We will keep digging. We are dominating — just have to finish it.”

Hamlin won the first two stages and notched his eighth top-five finish in nine starts this season.

“We just didn’t take off quite as good there at the end. I tried to warm it up and do everything that I could — just the 48 had a little more on those last few laps and I couldn’t hold the bottom,” Hamlin said.

Last week, he led 276 laps at Martinsville Speedway, but lost the lead to Truex with 15 laps to go.

Hamlin did hang on Sunday to finish second, followed by Logano, Christopher Bell and Truex, who led 107 laps and overcame a penalty for speeding on pit road. Kyle Busch finished eighth, the second week in a row that all four JGR drivers finished in the top 10.