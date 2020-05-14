Kenosha's Ben Rothwell gaining momentum after UFC Fight Night win

But the struggles were worth it, he said, because it was a step toward normalcy.

“To be able to go out and entertain, that’s what we do this for. The fans are why we get to fight. And we got to go out and entertain,” Rothwell said. “For a Wednesday night, it felt like Saturday. It didn’t feel different from any fight. My social media accounts, I stay off of them usually, but after the fight I’ll go on them, and after the fight they blew up.

“It just shows people want something to watch, they want live sports. And we get to kind of lead the way. The UFC and Dana White, people can criticize him, but he just opened his up and led the way for so many other things to follow what he’s doing. Got to give him props for that.”

After his fight, Rothwell wasted no time in trying to cement his future, calling out Ukrainian heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik. Oleinik, 42, scored a decision victory over Fabricio Werdum on Saturday in the UFC’s first event back from hiatus, and is ranked No. 10 in the weight class.

Rothwell says he believes he and Oleinik match up well and a win would propel Rothwell up the rankings.