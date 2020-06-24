Madison Radicals season canceled as AUDL wipes out 2020 campaign

The Madison Radicals won't play in 2020 after the American Ultimate Disc League announced the season's cancellation on Wednesday because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The news came five days after the 22-team league released a concept plan for a tournament at a single site in August. After discussions with players and league personnel, however, the AUDL executive council decided that playing this summer "was not the right decision," the league announced in a statement.
The Radicals started preseason training in January and were weeks away from opening the season when the AUDL delayed the start in March.
"We agree with the decision from the league, but it's still really hard on us to have the finality of it," said Tim DeByl, the Radicals' managing partner who also serves as general manager and coach. "In our heads you feel like things are going to get better and we'll eventually get to play. We had a lot of talk at the league level and finally made the decision that the season couldn't happen."
The AUDL, which was scheduled to have its ninth season in 2020, said it created a task force of doctors, epidemiologists and health professionals to offer advice on a potential return to play.
Last Friday, the league unveiled a concept for what it called a bubble tournament in Westfield, Indiana, Aug. 8-16 for U.S.-based teams. It said fans would not be allowed to attend, and it was gathering feedback from teams, players, staff and officials to evaluate the idea's viability.
Wednesday's announcement took that off that table as well as any other chances for league play in 2020.
The Radicals were originally scheduled to play six home games at Breese Stevens Field, starting April 25.
Radicals players were upset with the news of the season shutdown, DeByl said.
"Most of them have spent every summer of their lives playing ultimate," he said. "It's hard for the players, hard for the team as well. We put a lot of energy into the build-up to the season and then suddenly, you're empty-handed. But you can't control a pandemic. We feel like the decision is the right one and we're just going to move forward on planning for 2021."
Losing the season also was a "pretty big financial hit" for the Radicals, DeByl said. The team had purchased uniforms and equipment for the season and paid for a January combine and other practices as well as insurance.
DeByl said the team will start a fundraiser to cover some of the costs.
The Radicals were hoping for a season of redemption after going 6-6 in 2019 and missing the AUDL Championship Weekend for the first time in the team's seven years. They won the league title in 2018, when Breese Stevens Field hosted the semifinals and finals for the second time in three years.
"Guys were in really good shape and ready to go," DeByl said. "So it's extra frustrating to have to sit on our worst season ever for another offseason."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!