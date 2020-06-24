Madison Radicals season canceled as AUDL wipes out 2020 campaign

Wednesday's announcement took that off that table as well as any other chances for league play in 2020.

The Radicals were originally scheduled to play six home games at Breese Stevens Field, starting April 25.

Radicals players were upset with the news of the season shutdown, DeByl said.

"Most of them have spent every summer of their lives playing ultimate," he said. "It's hard for the players, hard for the team as well. We put a lot of energy into the build-up to the season and then suddenly, you're empty-handed. But you can't control a pandemic. We feel like the decision is the right one and we're just going to move forward on planning for 2021."

Losing the season also was a "pretty big financial hit" for the Radicals, DeByl said. The team had purchased uniforms and equipment for the season and paid for a January combine and other practices as well as insurance.

DeByl said the team will start a fundraiser to cover some of the costs.

The Radicals were hoping for a season of redemption after going 6-6 in 2019 and missing the AUDL Championship Weekend for the first time in the team's seven years. They won the league title in 2018, when Breese Stevens Field hosted the semifinals and finals for the second time in three years.

"Guys were in really good shape and ready to go," DeByl said. "So it's extra frustrating to have to sit on our worst season ever for another offseason."

