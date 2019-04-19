The first feeling was relief.

The Madison Radicals had knocked on the door so many times. When they finally broke through and won their first American Ultimate Disc League championship last summer, it was only natural for co-owner/coach Tim DeByl and his players to feel like a weight had been lifted off their shoulders.

“We were close so many times,” DeByl said, “and you just had this feeling like some guys were going to age out and retire soon.”

The Radicals’ 20-16 victory over the Dallas Roughnecks in last season’s final at Breese Stevens Field was a major breakthrough in a process that began in 2013 with Madison joining the AUDL as an expansion team. They had advanced to the championship weekend each of their first five seasons, including runner-up finishes in 2013 and 2015. There was the painful experience of blowing a big lead on their home field during a 26-25 semifinal loss to the Seattle Cascades in 2016.

The 2018 title got the monkey off the Radicals’ back, but relief quickly gave way to another sentiment: Motivation to do it all over again.

“You just had this feeling that you know how to win and you know what it takes,” said DeByl, whose team opened the season with a win at Indianapolis last weekend. “So it’s like, now we need to work even harder than before.”

DeByl couldn’t help but notice when players were posting pictures of their offseason workouts. He was pleasantly surprised when what he anticipated to be a significant roster turnover never materialized.

Instead, the Radicals began the season with 19 of their 20 returning starters from 2018. They’ll make their home debut Saturday at 6 p.m. with a game against the Pittsburgh Thunderbirds at Breese Stevens.

Madison returns two players, Kevin Pettit-Scantling and Peter Graffy, who were second-team All-AUDL last season.

Pettit-Scantling and Pat Shriwise are among the 11 players on the roster who have been with the Radicals all seven seasons of their existence.

It’s a core group that lost one player, Scott Richgels, to retirement but mostly remains intact. Most of those players are in their early 30s in a league where DeByl estimates the average age is 24.

“We expected a couple players to either stop playing or move on to another team,” DeByl said. “I think the idea of being able to repeat kept everybody here.”

DeByl said he’s excited to play in an upgraded stadium the Radicals share with Forward Madison FC, the city’s first professional soccer team. Breese Stevens also will host the AUDL’s inaugural All-Star game on June 8.

“We’re excited,” DeByl said. “Winning last year felt better than we imagined it would. Now, we’re just really excited about the opportunity to repeat. Somehow, it even feels like a bigger challenge than just winning (the first one).”