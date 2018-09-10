Madison native Revere Griest accomplished three of four goals in tackling his first-ever Ironman event.
Griest, a 1992 Madison West High School graduate, finished Ironman Wisconsin, qualified for the 2019 Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii, and claimed victory in his age division.
Griest earned fourth place overall with a time of 9 hours, 27 minutes, 32 seconds in the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike race and 26.2-mile marathon in Madison and surrounding areas on Sunday.
The only objective the 44-year-old didn’t attain was being the top finisher. That accolade went to Ryan Giuliano, who posted a mark of 8:53:55 in his second Ironman in Madison and first since 2010.
Robert Brundish was second (9:00:11) and Plymouth resident Tyler Le Roy took third (9:26:48) among the male competitors. Madison resident Eric Engel earned a fifth-place effort (9:42:54) competing in his sixth Ironman Wisconsin.
Griest, who swam and played water polo at Division III programs at Wesleyan (Connecticut) University, finished Half Ironman events in St. George, Utah, and Madison in June, and trained with Madison-based Patrick Brady Coaching.
Griest said he was excited with his performance.
“It’s fantastic to be here in my city and do this event,” he said. “It’s just amazing. And I’m an older guy, too, relative to the people who finished in front of me. So, I’m pretty happy.”
Griest got emotional in discussing one of his biggest influences, former West swimming coach Tom Hargraves, who died in 2016. Hargraves was the founding coach for the boys and girls swim programs. He coached for 31 years and led the Regents boys teams to 13 WIAA state championships.
“I was a pretty mediocre swimmer and he made everybody feel like they were part of the team,” Griest said.
Giuliano, 34, a former University of Illinois track and field athlete, was the third male competitor coming off the bike and took the lead during the marathon at the 16-mile mark.
Giuliano, from Oakwood Hills, Illinois, said the volunteer and spectator support the Madison community provides is second to none. He was surprised at how the city rebounded from recent flooding woes.
“Everything seemed perfect,” said Giuliano, who has completed 15 Ironman events. “The city did an incredible job. I feel bad for all the local people who had issues, I had friends who dealt with flooding. There was so much damage.
“The way this community and puts on this event, even after such a big problem that came through, they make this race flawless. It’s incredible how they can do that.”
Race officials altered the swim start and finish at Law Park, moving it 100 yards away from Monona Terrace.
In addition, the bike race was adjusted on the first and last three miles of the course due to flooding on the trails.
- Ironman veteran Linsey Corbin won on the women’s side in 9:12:49 in her first Ironman Wisconsin event.
Corbin assumed the lead 45 minutes into the bike race and never looked back. She finished more than 30 minutes in front of runner-up Jennie Hansen (9:47:06). The top Madison-area female finisher was Verona resident Robin Pomeroy, a pro who was fifth with a mark of 9:58:08.
Corbin, from Bend, Oregon, has competed all over the world in 25 races on the Ironman circuit during a 12-year pro career. She heard wonderful things about the support in Madison, and had Ironman Wisconsin as a bucket-list race.
Corbin arrived in Madison well ahead of the triathlon and enjoyed conditioning throughout the city and Dane County. She is a strong cyclist and said the course played in her favor.
“It’s a tough course, and that suits my strengths. We had a perfect day for it and the atmosphere lived up to the expectations,” said Corbin, who has won seven Ironman events and will compete in the Ironman World Championships on Oct. 13.
“The cycling for training was just incredible here, it’s been an incredible 10 days and the win was the cherry on top.”
A total of 17 female pro athletes competed at Sunday’s Ironman Wisconsin, which had 2,106 competitors. The Ironman organization began splitting the women’s and men’s pro fields in 2015. The men return to Madison in 2019.