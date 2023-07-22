The phenomenon that is the All-City Swim and Dive Meet has exponentially grown over the years.

Landmark events have taken place, from the meet officially adopting its current name in 1984 after a myriad of other monikers to the addition of the 13th team, the Goodman Waves, in 2011.

The Waves are hosts of the swim portion of this year’s 62nd edition of the competition for the first time since joining the league, while next year’s swim hosts Shorewood Hills will host the diving competition.

“It’s a tremendous amount of work and the joke is that no one would start a league and do this at this point,” meet co-chair Cindy Schlichte said with a chuckle. “Everybody would be like ‘Umm, no,’ but this is the 62nd year so that’s what happens when things evolve.”

Divers take center stage Monday and Tuesday, while swimmers will first hit the water Thursday, with the retro circus/carnival themed meet culminating on Saturday. It seems like a short albeit very worthwhile payoff for the amount of planning and number of volunteers that help ensure the tradition goes on.

Meet director and Waves board treasurer Eric Gentz has seen just how daunting that undertaking is this season.

“As a parent volunteering in other team’s hosted All-City Swim Meets, I’m always willing to participate and help out,” said Gentz, whose children have long been members of the Waves program.

“To plan it and execute it though gives it a whole different perspective with the work that goes into hosting it.”

Gentz and Schlichte said the program has been planning out this year’s edition for well over a year. Goodman was originally scheduled to host the 2020 All-City Swim Meet before it was canceled due to COVID-19 and the order of host pools was reshuffled.

Previous teams and meets have provided a great insight into what is needed on what day for Gentz and Schlichte.

“Some of that is, I don’t know if hand-me down is the appropriate term, but a lot of it is based on what has been done in previous years,” Gentz said. “And we’ve relied on some of the other teams that have hosted previously for guidance in regard to how many spots.”

Not everything is cookie cutter, however, with the size of the pools varying across the league. Eight of the teams swim in eight-lane pools, but only five of them are 25 meters. Shorewood Hills is the lone 10-lane, 25-yard pool and Seminole is the odd duck of the league with a six-lane, 26½-meter pool.

With the Goodman Pool’s eight-lane, 25-meter configuration, Gentz said there are over 1,000 volunteer shifts and plenty of options for workers to select from. Starting with various setups on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday and culminating with meet teardown on Saturday night and the following Sunday morning and everything in between, it truly takes an army to ensure everything runs smoothly.

That’s ensured by not just Goodman — the hosts are responsible for workers behind the scenes running concessions; hospitality; waste pickup; sorters for awards and heat winners; parking coordination; and overseeing apparel sales — the entire All-City League pulls its weight.

All 13 teams are responsible for supplying a set number of clerks of course and timers for different shifts based on the number of participants they have in the meet.

“The support from other pools, I’ve gotten emails all week from people checking in with me to see how I’m doing, wish me well, past hosts saying ‘Here’s a bit of advice,’” said Schlichte, whose daughters also have been members of the Waves for over a decade.

“The community and family built around this event, when we joined in 2012, I never anticipated all these gifts.”

The word community really rings true with the fact it isn’t just swim parents that volunteer. Gentz said tons of family friends serve as volunteers and host pools are proactive about engaging and alerting the community about what to expect when the meet begins.

Preliminaries for age groups 11-12, 13-14 and 15-18 are held Thursday, while prelims for ages 8 and under and 9-10 are Friday. The top 16 qualifiers in each race, in each age group and gender qualify for Saturday’s finals, which is going to be livestreamed and viewed in-person by thousands.

The outpour of community support stretches well beyond family friends as well. The City of Madison Parks has been instrumental in helping organize this year’s event, according to Gentz, along with a litany of local business and sponsors.

“We have sponsors who come back year after year to financially support it or support with in-kind donations,” Schlichte said. “Which is really tremendous because I think this meet is one of the most special things that happens in Madison for our youth currently.

“I think it’s one of the best kept secrets in the city of Madison.”

It’s even more special given the meet itself is heralded as one of the largest outdoor meets in the country and a true amateur competition. There are no qualifying standards beyond the prerequisite of competing in at least three dual meets over the course of the summer.

Among the competing pools, Ridgewood has the richest history with 46 titles to go along with nine runners-up finishes. Parkcrest is second with four titles (nine runners-up) while Hill Farm has three titles. Both Middleton and West Side have finished atop the leaderboard twice.

While only nine of the 13 pools have ever finished in the top two, the meet is much more than that. Aside from the Thomas Knoche Championship Trophy and Dive Meet Championship, recognition also is given out for the team that participates most in the food drive for Second Harvest.

Teams with the highest score in each age group, both girls and boys separately, also receive awards while the team with the highest ratio of total team points to the number of participating swimmers is awarded the Peter Christensen Team Efficiency Trophy.

That means all the effort already put in by Gentz, Schlichte and company, as well as the looming long days for the endless list of volunteers, will be well worth it.

“What inspires me is just watching from the youngest swimmer jumping off the blocks feet first, to swimmers that are college, or possibly Olympic, bound swimming in the All-City Swim Meet and All-City League in general,” Gentz said. “I love giving back to the swim community, my kids have both been part of the swim community for over a decade, so this is a fantastic way to help kids and ensure the swim community can grow.”

