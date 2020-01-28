Lou Bradley Memorial Pro-Am brings top racquetball players to Sun Prairie

Rocky Carson knew early in his life that his competitiveness needed an outlet.
He played a wide range of sports growing up. Mainstream games like basketball, tennis and baseball were early favorites, but the niche sport of racquetball quickly became his top activity. His father owned racquetball clubs in California, so getting into the sport seemed natural, but how much talent Carson showed early in his career wasn’t.
Carson quickly shot up the ranks of the junior circuits, and entered professional tours at 18. Now 40, Carson has been around the world playing the sport he loves. Unfortunately, Carson won’t be in Sun Prairie this weekend for the 22nd Annual Lou Bradley Memorial Pro-Am at the Prairie Athletic Club. The tournament — an International Racquetball Tour event — begins Thursday with pro qualifying and will go through Sunday.
A month removed from knee surgery to repair his meniscus, Carson — ranked No. 3 on the IRT — played in a tournament last weekend. He had hoped to play in Sun Prairie but determined he needed to rest the knee in order to be ready to compete in a national doubles qualifying tournament next week.
Twelve of the top 13 IRT players in the world will be in the Sun Prairie field, along with a handful of other pros ranked in the top 25. The eight highest-ranked players all advance to Friday’s action, while the rest of the pros will compete Thursday to fill out the 16-player bracket. The high level of competition comes in part because the tournament, known as “The Lou,” moved up to an IRT Tier 1 tournament after years of being a Tier 3 event. The higher the tier, the more top-level professionals that are committed to play in the event.
The professional prize pool is expected to be nearly $20,000, a purse that PAC sports coordinator Paul Krueger said will attract a good number of ranked players.
There will also be amateur singles, doubles, and open tournaments throughout the weekend.
“The Lou” has been a favorite stop of tour players over the years because of the atmosphere that surrounds the event.
“It’s a fun tournament,” Carson said. “It’s one of my favorites to go to in the sense that they make it a party for us. That makes it really enjoyable for us pros.”
As of Tuesday, 140 players had entered the tournament, including 35 pros. Those players come from 13 states and three other countries: Mexico, Bolivia and Canada. Krueger said he has about a dozen players on a waiting list in case a player needs to drop out.
Among the pros in the field is Kane Waselenchuk, the No. 1 player on the IRT and one many consider to be the greatest racquetball player of all time. The 38-year-old Canada native has finished No. 1 on the IRT a record 13 times and holds the three longest winning streaks in the sport’s history.
“His offense and his defense is better than anybody in the game,” Carson said. “I feel like I’m right there as well with anybody that’s ever played the game, and he’s a step above me. It’s pretty incredible. That’s what’s amazing about him, he’s so consistent at doing it.”
Carson has had a bevy of matches against Waselenchuk in his career, with most going the latter’s way. However, Carson said it helps the sport to have a player with a target on his back.
“I’ve been that guy as well as chasing that guy throughout my career. It’s something I think we all adapt to. As a competitor, you just want to go out there and compete and you want to beat anyone in your way,” he said.
Carson said he’s evolved his training regimen as he career has progressed. He uses one of his favorite leisure activities, surfing, as a way to keep his cardio up and has increased his weight training. He spends less time on a racquetball court in training, trying to save his knees and feet from the pounding when he can.
He knows he’s closer to the end of his career than the beginning, but wants to play as long as he can before transitioning to other areas of the sport.
“I can’t tear my body up the way I always have. I’ve got to keep it fresh and keep it from injury,” Carson said. “The next tournament I play, I have some more goals — there’s always going to be those goals every time I step on the court.
“I’d love to be able to coach some great player … as well as grow the sport. I’d love to be a part of all aspects of the game. But right now, the selfish side is I still want to compete.”