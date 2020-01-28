Lou Bradley Memorial Pro-Am brings top racquetball players to Sun Prairie

Carson has had a bevy of matches against Waselenchuk in his career, with most going the latter’s way. However, Carson said it helps the sport to have a player with a target on his back.

“I’ve been that guy as well as chasing that guy throughout my career. It’s something I think we all adapt to. As a competitor, you just want to go out there and compete and you want to beat anyone in your way,” he said.

Carson said he’s evolved his training regimen as he career has progressed. He uses one of his favorite leisure activities, surfing, as a way to keep his cardio up and has increased his weight training. He spends less time on a racquetball court in training, trying to save his knees and feet from the pounding when he can.

He knows he’s closer to the end of his career than the beginning, but wants to play as long as he can before transitioning to other areas of the sport.

“I can’t tear my body up the way I always have. I’ve got to keep it fresh and keep it from injury,” Carson said. “The next tournament I play, I have some more goals — there’s always going to be those goals every time I step on the court.

“I’d love to be able to coach some great player … as well as grow the sport. I’d love to be a part of all aspects of the game. But right now, the selfish side is I still want to compete.”

