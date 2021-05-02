‘Little horse’ Medina Spirit delivers big at Kentucky Derby

Medina Spirit isn't the typical high-priced talent with a fancy pedigree in Baffert's California barn.

“I cannot believe he won this race,” the trainer said. “That little horse, that was him, all guts. He's always shown that he’s been an overachiever. His heart is bigger than his body.”

Medina Spirit has never finished worse than second in six career starts and two of his three losses came to Life Is Good, who likely would have been the Derby favorite had he not been injured.

“I’ve rehearsed this speech in the shower and treadmill,” Zedan said. “Never thought I was going to do it, but here I am.”

Medina Spirit broke sharply out of the gate while Essential Quality and 9-2 second choice Rock Your World bumped shortly after the start.

“We were done,” Rock Your World's trainer John Sadler said. “No chance.”

Essential Quality was five horses wide in both the first and second turns before taking aim at Medina Spirit in the stretch and coming up short in fourth place.

“He didn’t get the greatest trip,” trainer Brad Cox said of the favorite. “That can happen when you start from the 14-hole."