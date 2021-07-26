'It's been really exciting': When CrossFit Games athletes arrive in Madison, local gyms step up

“The sunset over the lake is awesome,” Brown said.

Kelly Friel was one of dozens of athletes who swarmed Big Dane Collective on Sunday.

The women’s masters competitor (age 40-44) is in her fourth CrossFit Games and continues to visit Big Dane Collective in the days leading up to competition because of the relationship she and her family have built with gym owners Samantha and Barrett Danz over the years.

When Friel isn't putting the finishing touches on her training, she’s trying to enjoy Madison.

“I try to relax and enjoy the time. We’ve been paddleboarding (on Lake Monona),” Friel said. “Visiting different local coffee shops and sort of chill out instead of being too hung up and stressed.”

She also had time to catch up with friends and athletes from other countries she hasn’t seen since before the pandemic began.

“When we met up, we both had tears in our eyes because, ‘Oh my god, we’re finally here,’" Friel said. “Even though we’re in the same (age) category and have that rivalry, we both want each other to do well. It’s really nice to see people in person.”