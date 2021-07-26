'It's been really exciting': When CrossFit Games athletes arrive in Madison, local gyms step up

MADISON — Two days before departing on a 30-day trek to Madison, Team Brazil knew its first trip to the CrossFit Games would be one to remember.
Teammates Fabio Dechichi, Susana Etto, Mateus Ferro and Anita Pravatti agreed to ink the experience ahead of a weeks-long journey that required pandemic-related stops before their Madison arrival.
At the center of each tattoo sits the iconic Wisconsin State Capitol dome, surrounded by symbolic nods to strength, the sport of CrossFit and the greatness each member hopes to achieve while competing at the games, which begin Tuesday.
“It is a dream for me,” Pravatti said.
The ink has set in deeper than reality for now.
Dechichi’s forearm, Etto’s tricep, Ferro’s bicep and Pravatti’s calf muscle will carry the Madison imagery through every event, as the group tries to build upon being the first Brazilian team to qualify in the games' history.
“We’re going to have Madison forever on our body,” Dechichi said.
Madison has become the nexus for hundreds of the world’s fittest athletes from teens to competitors in their 70s each year, since the city began hosting the event in 2017 (with the exception of 2020, due to the pandemic).
The city takes on a special role for each athlete in the weeks and days leading up to competition.
Not all of them will inscribe a famous Madison landmark beneath their skin, but the city provides the opportunity for each athlete to put the finishing touches on training before the games get under way.
Facilities are crucial.
Each athlete has a CrossFit affiliate gym where they base their training, but traveling the distance of several states or several countries leaves those amenities behind.
In step local gyms — or boxes in the CrossFit world — like Twisted Fitness on Madison’s East Side or Big Dane Collective on the South Side.
Each has welcomed athletes from around the world into their gyms, providing space, equipment and recommendations on how to spend free time in the greater Madison area.
“It's been really exciting,” Twisted Fitness owner Sonya Plavcan said. “We (myself and husband Mark Plavcan) tried to build a beautiful facility that encompassed all the things that we believe in and all these communities of people just working hard. The Games are the highest level you can achieve in CrossFit. It's really cool to have people of that caliber here.”
Twisted Fitness caters to a number of physical fitness activities, including CrossFit, Jiu Jitsu, strongman, Olympic weightlifting and powerlifting. It happened to be the name of the gym’s CrossFit affiliate, Mata Leão, that attracted several of their guests, including Brazil’s "Fittest Teen" (age 14-15) Gustavo Pusch.
Mata Leão is a specific rear choke hold in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu that translates to “lion killer.”
“In Brazil it’s very famous,” Pusch said. “When I saw the name, I knew I was going to come here.”
It’s Pusch’s first time competing in the games, something he has worked for since he watched his brother Lucas compete in Madison in 2018.
“Before I came to watch him, I didn’t like CrossFit,” Pusch said. “When I was at The Games, everyone I follow on Instagram was in front of me competing. I was like, ‘I have to do that. I have to be here with them.’ I started training harder and kept thinking, ‘I’m going to be there. I’m going to be there. I’m going to be there.'”
Bayden Brown — Australia’s "Fittest Man" — also chose Twisted Fitness, impressed by the setup and familiarity of the available equipment.
However, his greatest focus has been upon returning to a regular sleep schedule and finding a way to relax in Madison before the games begin. He has reduced his training frequency from three times per day to a single three-hour session.
The jet lag from his flight left Brown running on three hours of sleep each night for days before he finally managed seven hours from Friday night to Saturday morning. He’s had plenty of time to walk Madison's downtown streets and enjoy the sunsets over Lake Mendota.
“The sunset over the lake is awesome,” Brown said.
Kelly Friel was one of dozens of athletes who swarmed Big Dane Collective on Sunday.
The women’s masters competitor (age 40-44) is in her fourth CrossFit Games and continues to visit Big Dane Collective in the days leading up to competition because of the relationship she and her family have built with gym owners Samantha and Barrett Danz over the years.
When Friel isn't putting the finishing touches on her training, she’s trying to enjoy Madison.
“I try to relax and enjoy the time. We’ve been paddleboarding (on Lake Monona),” Friel said. “Visiting different local coffee shops and sort of chill out instead of being too hung up and stressed.”
She also had time to catch up with friends and athletes from other countries she hasn’t seen since before the pandemic began.
“When we met up, we both had tears in our eyes because, ‘Oh my god, we’re finally here,’" Friel said. “Even though we’re in the same (age) category and have that rivalry, we both want each other to do well. It’s really nice to see people in person.”
Big Dane Collective isn’t just looking after those participating in the game. Danz is expecting to see a lot of community engagement because of a series of free drop-in CrossFit classes during the upcoming week, led by the likes of now-retired and five-time reigning "Fittest Man Alive" Mat Fraser.
“It is an opportunity for us as a business as well,” Danz said.” For us to be tagged (on social media) in Mat Fraser's photo, that's huge. I think we gained 500 followers overnight on our Instagram. Everybody wants to come to the gym just to see if they can get a glimpse of the man.”
Danz hopes hosting the free drop-ins will help decrease the stigma that someone needs to be in top shape to participate in CrossFit.
“It's not as crazy as people think,” she said. “We're not all jacked and ripped with six packs. I've got White Claws in the fridge right now. We're all normal people, so trying to make CrossFit be everywhere would be awesome.”