Middleton native Ilana Friedman is poised to join a long line of University of Wisconsin women’s hockey alumni by competing in Ironman Wisconsin.
Friedman, a goaltender for the Badgers from 2011 to '14, will be a first-time participant in the 17th edition of Ironman Wisconsin triathlon, which takes place in Madison and surrounding areas on Sunday.
UW coaches also have gotten in on the Ironman action. The Ironman consists of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike race and a 26.2-mile marathon.
The hockey-to-Ironman list that Friedman is aware of includes head coach Mark Johnson, assistant coach Dan Koch, assistant coach and former ex-player Jackie Crum and former players Mikayla Johnson, Katarina Zgraja, Kelly Nash, Karley Sylvester, Madison Packer and Brittany Ammerman. Paul Hickman, a former director of hockey operations, has competed in nine Ironman Wisconsin races.
Mark Johnson has competed in Ironman Wisconsin races in odd years since 2005. Johnson completed last year’s event in 16 hours, 33 minutes and 13 seconds. The 1980 Olympic gold medalist’s best finish was a mark of 14:37:16 in 2007.
Friedman, 27, described Ironman Wisconsin as an annual tradition for teammates to wear brightly colored “Iron fan” t-shirts on race day and congregate along the course to cheer on coaches and former hockey teammates.
“It was a real team-bonding thing that we got to experience,” she said. “Right before the season started, we always had the Sunday Ironman.”
Friedman, who was a member of the Badgers team that posted a runner-up finish to Minnesota in 2011 NCAA tournament, credited coaches for instilling a competitive edge for players that stretches beyond hockey.
“You’re not a Division I athlete at one of the best programs in the country every year — a top contender every year — if you don’t like athletic competition and pushing yourself,” she said. “I think there’s some level of us just always wanting that athletic pursuit and athletic challenge.”
Friedman, a 2009 Middleton High School grad and current Ph.D candidate of sociology at the University of Texas at Austin, has been an Ironman volunteer for many years. She handed out drinks at water stations and assisted participants at the finish line.
She registered for the 2018 Ironman one day after a volunteer stint last year.
“When you cross the finish line, you have two volunteers who come up and sort of bear hug you, and people will literally collapse,” Friedman said. “Organizers don’t want you falling on the ground.”
Friedman trained with a Chicago triathlon group in March before a move to Austin in July. She developed a passion for biking after the final of two hip surgeries in 2014. A portion of Friedman’s rehabilitation was logging miles on a stationary bike, so the transition to pavement was an easy one.
She’d never done a triathlon of any distance, but Friedman’s Chicago coaches suggested competing in one to become familiar with race-day nerves, and bike and run changeovers. She finished the Door County Half Ironman — a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike race and 13.1-mile run — in Egg Harbor in July, and loved the experience.
Friedman expects a large contingent of hockey brethren to cheer from the spectator sidelines on Sunday, though to her knowledge, no former players or coaches are taking part in the 2018 of Ironman.
She’d like to cross the finish line on the 200 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. between 13 to 14 hours. If it takes Friedman 15 to 16 hours to finish, she anticipates that that mark will be due to a struggle that occurred at some point in the race.
The best advice she’s received are to enjoy the experience and regulate the mental and physical aspects. She’s ready for the long day and aching feet.
“I’ve put in the hours and hours and hours of training,” Friedman said. “On race day, it’s just managing the mental and physical. I’ve trained enough and can do the thing.
“Every single person that’s done it has said it’s one of the best days of their lives.”