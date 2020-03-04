WIAA state hockey preview: Middleton Metro Lynx co-op seeded first in four-team girls field

Girls

The Middleton co-op earned the first state berth in program history after a rough-and-tumble regular season of Badger Conference competition. Coach Mike McKersie’s Metro Lynx, ranked second and seeded first, tied Sun Prairie co-op and Beloit Memorial co-op for the conference title, and beat Sun Prairie 3-0 in a sectional final. Other schools in the co-op are Dodgeville, Madison Edgewood, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Mount Horeb and Verona. Senior forward Sydney Raaths (Edgewood) leads the Lynx in scoring with 52 points and 32 goals, and sophomore forward Rachel Mirwald (Verona) has 37 points. Freshman goalie Addy Armstrong (Madison Memorial), author of the Sun Prairie shutout, has a 1.21 goals-against average with 184 saves at a.944 clip. Sophomore Camryn McKersie has 263 saves at a .933 clip, allowing 1.64 goals per game.

The Beloit Memorial co-op made state for the second time, and the first since 2016. Coach Luke Steurer’s Rock County Fury, seeded fourth and unranked, also is open to players from Albany, Beloit Turner, Brodhead, Clinton, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Milton and Monroe. The Fury beat the Fond du Lac co-op 4-2 in a sectional final and have won nine of their last 11 games. Beloit split two regular-season meetings with Middleton, losing by a 4-3 score on Jan. 7 and winning in overtime, 3-2, on Feb. 1. Junior forward Anika Einbeck (Monroe) leads Beloit with 58 points on 26 goals and 32 assists, and junior forwards Alyssa Knauf and Haley Knauf, both of Albany, have 48 points each. Sophomore goaltender Olivia Cronin (Beloit Memorial) has a 1.94 goals-against average, with 461 saves and a .926 percentage.