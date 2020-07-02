For Ryan Suter, return to ice for NHL means life in a hockey bubble — and no more math problems

Ryan Suter does a lot of things well — from playing hockey for the Minnesota Wild, to growing the sport he loves in his hometown of Madison, to keeping the legacy of his legendary father, Bob, alive.
But one thing the former University of Wisconsin star and father of four found he’s not so good at anymore — along with wife Becky, 9-year-old Brooks, 7-year-old Avery, 5-year-old Parker and 3-year-old Beau — during the NHL’s coronavirus-induced hiatus? Elementary school math problems.
“I had no idea how to do them. They changed things from when I was a kid,” Suter said with a chuckle during an interview with ESPN Wisconsin on Wednesday morning. “I basically grabbed my phone and put it down to my side and got the calculator out and said, ‘Yeah, that’s right,’ or, ‘No, I think you something wrong’ and had (Brooks) go back through it until he figured it out.”
While the veteran Wild defenseman was back in Madison doing dry-land workouts and kitchen home-school teaching sessions at the family’s East Side home, the NHL was trying to figure out how the league could resume its season, which stopped March 12. And Wednesday, the league inched closer to its return to action, reportedly deciding on two Canadian cities — Edmonton and Toronto — to be their hubs for an in-the-bubble, 24-team playoff tournament.
While the NHL’s return is not yet finalized — Suter had heard about the two cities earlier in the day Wednesday, before they were reported by TSN and The Athletic — Suter is hoping the Wild and the other 23 teams will convene for practices later this month and start playing in August. That’s a long way from where he was on March 12, when he showed up at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, for the team’s morning skate before a scheduled game against the Dallas Stars.
“We walk into the rink and they told us we weren’t allowed in the locker room. We had to turn around and head home,” Suter recounted. “We didn’t know how long it would be. We thought maybe a couple weeks and then we’d finish the season and do the playoffs. And now, we’re 3½ months later and we’re still trying to figure it out.”
Suter stayed in the Twin Cities initially with his family, although he and Brooks would occasionally road-trip to Madison so he could get some skating in “because you didn’t have access to the ice up there” in Minnesota while a shelter-in-place order was in effect. In Madison, he was able to skate at Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton, where Suter is the majority owner.
The facility, which opened in 1999 and was renamed for his late father, hockey legend Bob Suter, in 2015 after his death a year earlier, is the home of the USHL’s Madison Capitols (owned by Suter, the team chairman), the Capitols’ AAA Youth Hockey Association, Middleton Youth Hockey Association and Middleton High School hockey.
As the NHL postponement dragged on, the Suters relocated back to their offseason home in Madison, and now, he’s prepping for life in the hockey bubble, which figures to begin later this month and last until late September if play resumes.
“You’ll have a two-and-a-half week training camp, and then get into it,” Suter said. “I think they’re still trying to figure the details out, like if someone gets sick what happens?”
At this point, Suter’s understanding is that players will be under lockdown at local hotels and separated from their families. That means Becky and the kids will either stay in Madison or head back to Minnesota while he heads to Edmonton.
“The whole crew will be stuck. Well, not stuck, they’ll be enjoying the summer,” Suter said. “And I’ll be up there in a bubble and just grinding.
“Basically the teams are going to go there, and we’re going to go from the hotel to the bus to the rink. It’s not going to be fun. You’ll basically sit in your room until you go to the rink. Each team would get their own hotel, the hotel staff would have to live there for the two months. It’s a lot of moving pieces. I don’t know if it’ll get done or not for sure, but they’re sure talking like it is. So we will see. My guess is as good as yours.”
And how will he pass the time while sequestered?
“I have started listening to some audio books. I’ve gotten into some day trading in the stock market. I set up a little account, and I’m having a little fun with that,” Suter said. “I’m sure I’ll have to be on the phone a lot with my kids so my wife doesn’t go crazy, but there won’t be a whole lot.
“At first they were saying it’d be in Vegas, and we’d each get our own hotel (as a team) and the public wouldn’t have access to the casino so we could go down there and do the blackjack thing, so that would have been fun. But now, it’s Edmonton. So that’s a little different.”
Suter already sent a group text to his Wild teammates to invite them to come to Madison next week for on-ice workouts to prepare for training camp, but from here on out, it’ll be a hockey season unlike any other — without fans, and with the 2020-’21 season possibly starting with the annual Winter Classic on New Year’s Day. The Wild is slated to host the St. Louis Blues in that game at Target Field in Minneapolis.
“It’s not going to be weird. But I guess those are the times we live in right now. You have to make it work,” Suter said. “If we can get this done and we can get back to playing, it would be a really good thing for hockey. And people who might not watch hockey in the middle of the summer might tune in and maybe the fan base will grow.”
Meanwhile, the time away from hockey has given the 35-year-old Suter an opportunity to reflect on how much his family means to him, how much Madison means to him, and how important it is to him to carry on his father’s legacy. While the country celebrates the Fourth of July on Saturday, it’ll also mark the eighth anniversary of Suter leaving the Nashville Predators as a free agent and he and Zach Parise signing matching 13-year, $98 million deals with the Wild. This year marks the seventh time in Suter’s eight seasons that the Wild will be in the postseason, although they’ve yet to reach the conference finals.
“It was life-changing,” Suter said. “At the time, my dad was alive, so it was nice for him. It was a four-hour drive as opposed to an eight-hour drive from Madison to Nashville, so it was nice for him to get to St. Paul. He would drive up for games, and he was actually working part-time as a scout for the Wild, and my wife’s from Minnesota. So it was the best of both worlds. In the wintertime we’re there with her family, her family can help her and be around our kids, and then in the summertime we’re here in Madison around my family.
“It’s worked out great. Our team’s been solid, and hopefully we can take that next step here in the near future.”
Meanwhile, owning the Capitols and Cap Ice have allowed him to keep his father’s memory alive in Madison. There’s nostalgia all around him — the family’s home isn’t far from the corner of Commercial Ave. and Sherman Ave., where Bob Suter’s Gold Medal Sports, which the Miracle On Ice team member opened in 1980, still stands.
“Every time I drive by there or Hartmeyer Ice Arena with the kids, I always have a different memory that pops up of my dad,” Suter said. “You want to carry on what he started and his great legacy. He had such a positive impact on so many people, not just hockey people, but people in general. And still to this day, I’ll be out somewhere and someone will come up to me and be like, ‘Oh, I knew your dad, what a great guy.’ But they didn’t know him from hockey. They knew him from playing softball or they met him out around town.
“So just to carry on that tradition of just being a good person and always trying to do the right thing. He did a lot of good things here, and now it’s up to us to keep them going the way we think he would want them to be done.”
