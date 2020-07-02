For Ryan Suter, return to ice for NHL means life in a hockey bubble — and no more math problems

Suter already sent a group text to his Wild teammates to invite them to come to Madison next week for on-ice workouts to prepare for training camp, but from here on out, it’ll be a hockey season unlike any other — without fans, and with the 2020-’21 season possibly starting with the annual Winter Classic on New Year’s Day. The Wild is slated to host the St. Louis Blues in that game at Target Field in Minneapolis.

“It’s not going to be weird. But I guess those are the times we live in right now. You have to make it work,” Suter said. “If we can get this done and we can get back to playing, it would be a really good thing for hockey. And people who might not watch hockey in the middle of the summer might tune in and maybe the fan base will grow.”

Meanwhile, the time away from hockey has given the 35-year-old Suter an opportunity to reflect on how much his family means to him, how much Madison means to him, and how important it is to him to carry on his father’s legacy. While the country celebrates the Fourth of July on Saturday, it’ll also mark the eighth anniversary of Suter leaving the Nashville Predators as a free agent and he and Zach Parise signing matching 13-year, $98 million deals with the Wild. This year marks the seventh time in Suter’s eight seasons that the Wild will be in the postseason, although they’ve yet to reach the conference finals.