Fiserv Forum to host NHL exhibition game on Oct. 2

Fans in Deer District, State Journal generic file photo

Milwaukee Bucks fans gather in the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

 BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL

Milwaukee will host an NHL game for the first time in more than three decades when the Chicago Blackhawks face the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum, the home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks.

The Oct. 2 preseason matchup marks the first NHL game at Milwaukee since 1993. It’s the first time the Blackhawks have played at Milwaukee since facing the Los Angeles Kings at the Bradley Center on Dec. 1, 1992.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

The Bradley Center, the Bucks’ former home, hosted NHL preseason games and regular-season games annually from 1988-93.

