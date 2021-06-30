Buffalo Sabres name former Badger Don Granato head coach

At 53, Don Granato never felt it was too late for him to land his first NHL head coaching job.

Reflecting on a lengthy coaching career that began in 1993 with the USHL Wisconsin Capitols and included a stint as an assistant at Wisconsin, Granato recalled having faith in the experience he has gained and always believed the right opportunity would one day come.

“I feel very well-prepared right now and comfortable, extremely comfortable,” Granato told The Associated Press in April, a few weeks after taking over as the Buffalo’s interim coach following Ralph Krueger’s dismissal. “This feels really natural. I don’t know if I would’ve felt that way 10 years ago.”

The time is now: Granato was hired Tuesday to take over the Sabres as the head coach, no interim tag needed.

Granato, 53, becomes Buffalo’s sixth coach since Lindy Ruff was fired a month into the lockout-shortened 2013 season. He takes over a team that finished last in the overall standings for a fourth time in eight seasons and extended its playoff drought to 10 years, matching the NHL’s longest streak.