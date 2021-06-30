Buffalo Sabres name former Badger Don Granato head coach

At 53, Don Granato never felt it was too late for him to land his first NHL head coaching job.
Reflecting on a lengthy coaching career that began in 1993 with the USHL Wisconsin Capitols and included a stint as an assistant at Wisconsin, Granato recalled having faith in the experience he has gained and always believed the right opportunity would one day come.
“I feel very well-prepared right now and comfortable, extremely comfortable,” Granato told The Associated Press in April, a few weeks after taking over as the Buffalo’s interim coach following Ralph Krueger’s dismissal. “This feels really natural. I don’t know if I would’ve felt that way 10 years ago.”
The time is now: Granato was hired Tuesday to take over the Sabres as the head coach, no interim tag needed.
Granato, 53, becomes Buffalo’s sixth coach since Lindy Ruff was fired a month into the lockout-shortened 2013 season. He takes over a team that finished last in the overall standings for a fourth time in eight seasons and extended its playoff drought to 10 years, matching the NHL’s longest streak.
Nothing went right for the Sabres in a season in which Krueger was fired with the team in the midst of what became an 18-game winless skid. Whatever early season momentum the Sabres generated was disrupted by a COVID-19 outbreak that forced the team into a two-week pause in early February.
The troubles then spilled over into the offseason, with captain Jack Eichel’s status uncertain. He expressed his frustration following another losing season, and cited what he called “a disconnect” with the team over how to treat a herniated disk, which sidelined him over the final two months of the season.
Granato emerged as a front-running candidate by surprise in how the Sabres responded once he was promoted. The Sabres went 6-18-4 and were outscored 95-58 in 28 games under Krueger. In 28 games under Granato, Buffalo went 9-16-3 and were outscored 101-76. The Sabres also rallied to win three times when trailing after two periods under Granato after going 0-16-1 under Krueger.
Though a first-time NHL coach, Granato brings a wealth of experience and a family name well-known in hockey circles.
His older brother, Tony, played in the NHL, coached the Colorado Avalanche and completed his sixth season as the University of Wisconsin’s head coach. His sister, Cammi, is a two-time U.S. Olympian, the first female Hockey Hall of Fame inductee and a scout for the NHL expansion team Seattle Kraken. Another brother, Rob, also played Division I hockey.
Don Granato was regarded by his siblings as “the smart one” when it came to hockey growing up in Illinois.
During his playing career at Wisconsin, Granato helped Wisconsin win the 1990 NCAA title and ended his UW playing career with 88 points on 45 goals and 43 assists.