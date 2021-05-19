Badgers great Meghan Duggan named manager of player development for New Jersey Devils

University of Wisconsin legend and former U.S. national team captain Meghan Duggan was named manager of player development for the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, the latest prominent women's player to join an NHL team's front office.
The Devils said Duggan will work with assistant general manager Dan MacKinnon in a variety of roles in the hockey operations department. Duggan expects “to do a lot of different things in hockey ops and also get on the ice to help with skills training."
Duggan, who won the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top Division I women’s hockey player in 2010-11, joins former U.S. teammates Kendall Coyne Schofield and Cammi Granato and Canadian rivals Hayley Wickenheiser and Danielle Goyette in NHL coaching or management jobs. Coyne Schofield joined Chicago in November as player development coach; Granato is a pro scout for Seattle; and Goyette this week joined Toronto as director of player development when Wickenheiser was promoted to senior director in that department.
Former Badgers player Meghan Hunter has been in the Chicago Blackhawks' front office since 2016, first as executive assistant to general manager Stan Bowman and now as the director of hockey operations and an amateur scout.
Duggan was a member of the NHL’s Player Inclusion Committee when she retired from her playing career in October and said she looked forward to helping shape the future of hockey.
“Working toward allowing those types of opportunities for everyone regardless of race, regardless of gender, regardless of sexual orientation, ... that’s important to me,” she said then. “And that’s something that I am eager and excited to get working on with them.”
Duggan captained the U.S. to the gold medal at the 2018 Olympics, ending a drought that dated to 2002. She recorded 75 points (45 goals, 30 assists) in 137 games in a U.S. uniform before retiring in October.
She cemented her place as a Badgers great with a record-setting 2010-11 season after making her first Olympic appearance in 2010. Her 87 points and plus-69 plus/minus rating as a senior all are still UW records. Duggan scored a goal in nine straight games from Oct. 30 to Dec. 5, also a school record.
UW capped off that season with Duggan’s third NCAA title — she also was part of championship teams in 2007 and 2009 — and she shared the Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player award with teammate Hilary Knight.
Duggan is eligible to be considered for the UW Athletics Hall of Fame starting this year, a decade after her college playing career ended.