NHL players approve expanded 24-team playoffs in talks on resuming play

Both sides agree there is no ideal plan, while acknowledging the limitations they face because of the uncertainty created by the pandemic.

“Obviously, it’s not ideal, but I think in a time like this, how can anything be super traditional?” Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Tyson Barrie said this week. “I think we all have to adapt and be willing to adapt and kind of realize that it’s not going to be this perfect, classic NHL playoffs. I think for the situation we’re in, for a year, I think that’s fine.”

Under the 24-team format, Montreal would be the final team to qualify in the East based on a slim points-percentage margin. With 71 points in 71 games (.500), the Canadiens edge out Buffalo, which had 68 points in 69 games (.493) and would extend the league’s longest active playoff drought to a ninth consecutive season.

The difference in the West is much larger, with Chicago (.514) beating out Anaheim (.472). All three California teams would miss the playoffs for the first time since 1995-96.

A person with what would be one of the seven non-playoff teams told The AP the performance staff is already preparing workout programs for players during what will be a long layoff.