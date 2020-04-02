New Tier 3 junior hockey league team will call Oregon Ice Arena home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Madison area will again be home to a Tier 3 junior hockey team after a one-season absence.

The Oregon Tradesmen will start play in the 2020-21 season, the North American 3 Hockey League announced Wednesday.

They will play home games at Oregon Ice Arena, which housed the last local NA3HL team. The Wisconsin Whalers moved to Wyoming after the 2018-19 season.

The Oregon team is owned by Madison Hockey Partners LLC, which is made up of Bill McCoshen, Eric Petersen, Ben Cowan and Larry Clemens. McCoshen is owner of the Janesville Jets in the Tier 2 North American Hockey League.

The group is reviving a dormant NA3HL team that played in Indiana as the Evansville Junior Thunderbolts until folding after a 2018-19 season in which they went 0-47.

The NA3HL has three other teams in Wisconsin: the Milwaukee Power, the Coulee Region Chill and the Wausau RiverWolves. In all, the league finished the 2019-20 season with 34 teams in 17 states.

Including the four now in the NA3HL, there are eight junior hockey teams in Wisconsin across the three tiers of the USA Hockey structure. The Madison Capitols and Green Bay Gamblers play in the Tier 1 United States Hockey League. The Chippewa Steel and Janesville Jets are in the NAHL.