Madison native Ryan Suter dealing with 'emotional roller coaster' during NHL hiatus amid COVID-19 pandemic

Later that day, the NHL also hit the pause button.

“It’s amazing how fast it has gone and how dangerous and serious it’s gotten,” Suter said. “Hopefully we’re getting toward the end of it soon and people can get back to their normal lives.”

Although players deal with downtime in the summers, this lull is different. Instead of having a target in place, like the upcoming season, the current outlook is fuzzy.

“None of us really know what the future holds,” Suter said. “So, you’re getting up every day and you’re working out but how hard are you working out? What stuff do you need to be doing? So, it’s a different animal right now, and we’re just trying to stay as in shape as we can.”

In Suter’s case, that’s meant push-ups and squats. He’s also gone back to Wisconsin occasionally — he played one year at the University of Wisconsin — and grabbed weights from his home there to bring to Minnesota.

If the season did return, Suter believes he’d need only a week to get back into form. But there are other logistics to consider, like getting players to the Twin Cities from wherever they’re currently staying and ensuring everyone’s healthy and able to suit up without getting hurt.