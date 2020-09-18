Madison Capitols suspend operations for 2020-21 season because of COVID-19 restrictions

The Madison Capitols will suspend operations for the 2020-21 United States Hockey League season because of public health restrictions in Dane County during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The junior hockey team was one of two announced Friday as sitting out the USHL season. The other was the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, whose home arena was damaged during an Aug. 10 derecho storm.
Capitols owner Ryan Suter said he asked Dane County and the office of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers for an exemption to public health restrictions but was denied.
An order by Public Health Madison and Dane County has restricted full practices and games for sports deemed to have medium and high risks of transmission of COVID-19. Hockey is considered a high-risk sport.
"It's a shame that we couldn't make something work," Suter said.
The Capitols examined playing and practicing outside of Dane County but determined it wasn't feasible, Suter said.
Players on the Capitols and RoughRiders rosters will be part of a dispersal draft for the 2020-21 season, the USHL announced. Both teams plan to return for the 2021-22 season.
The Capitols have around a dozen employees. President Andrew Joudrey and first-year head coach Tom Upton will stay on through the season suspension, Suter said, but other employees beyond some members of the sales staff likely will be furloughed.
"That's the hardest part for me," Suter said.
Suter, a former University of Wisconsin defenseman from Madison who has played in the NHL since 2005, said multiple efforts to give his team a chance to play at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton were denied by county officials.
He proposed a mandatory mask order for spectators and a 25% capacity for home games, or around 500 people, to allow for distancing. As a last resort, he said he asked for the opportunity to play without fans present.
"We were doing everything we could ... begging them, basically, to let us play," Suter said. "And they wouldn't."
Public Health Madison and Dane County communications supervisor Sarah Mattes said the agency hasn't given any businesses an exception to orders. Officials from the governor's office didn't immediately respond to a message seeking more information.
The USHL said it would continue planning for a season with 14 teams. It has a tentative regular-season start date of Nov. 6.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.