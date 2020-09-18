Madison Capitols suspend operations for 2020-21 season because of COVID-19 restrictions

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Madison Capitols will suspend operations for the 2020-21 United States Hockey League season because of public health restrictions in Dane County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The junior hockey team was one of two announced Friday as sitting out the USHL season. The other was the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, whose home arena was damaged during an Aug. 10 derecho storm.

Capitols owner Ryan Suter said he asked Dane County and the office of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers for an exemption to public health restrictions but was denied.

An order by Public Health Madison and Dane County has restricted full practices and games for sports deemed to have medium and high risks of transmission of COVID-19. Hockey is considered a high-risk sport.

"It's a shame that we couldn't make something work," Suter said.

The Capitols examined playing and practicing outside of Dane County but determined it wasn't feasible, Suter said.

Players on the Capitols and RoughRiders rosters will be part of a dispersal draft for the 2020-21 season, the USHL announced. Both teams plan to return for the 2021-22 season.