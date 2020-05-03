Madison Capitols set for first USHL draft under Tom Upton

The first few times Tom Upton took new hockey coaching jobs, it wasn't long before the season started. In other words, throw things in a bag and go.
Being hired as head coach and general manager by the Madison Capitols on April 20, more than five months before the next United States Hockey League faceoff is scheduled, has provided a luxury, in comparison. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic as a challenging backdrop, his family has time to work through the logistics of a 600-mile move from Erie, Pennsylvania.
Despite that, Upton was still on the clock from the minute he was hired because the Capitols were about to be on the clock for the first pick in the USHL draft.
Two weeks after he officially came aboard, Upton will start to make his imprint on the team when he opens the draft on Monday.
"We want guys that can skate and we want guys that can make plays," Upton said in defining his priorities for the two-day draft. "There's a lot more in it than that — hockey sense and things like that. But those are two non-negotiables for us and for myself moving forward."
When he was hired, Upton said the style he would look to implement with the Capitols was based on creative freedom. Discipline is a given, he said, but he wants his players to be able to play without fear of making mistakes.
The draft will let him stock the team with players who fit that description for both the upcoming season and the future.
Monday's Phase I is for players from the 2004 birth year. Some of them might get a chance with the team in the 2020-21 season, but futures selections most often have later benefits.
Phase II on Tuesday is open for all players age 16 to 20 who aren't already on a USHL roster. Teams take turns picking until they have 45 players, including those already on last season's affiliate list.
The Capitols, who were last in the USHL standings when the season ended because of the coronavirus outbreak, have the first pick both days.
After taking the job with the Capitols, Upton's first assignment to himself was to call everyone on the roster and the affiliate list to describe what he wants to set as the team's culture. The next step was to get into draft preparation.
Upton has been building the draft boards with Capitols assistant coach Will Craig, who is auditioning to continue on the staff and has scouted potential selections. They also have 15 or 16 players on the 23-player roster who are eligible to return next season to consider as they piece things together.
Upton was an assistant coach in the USHL for two seasons and a head coach and general manager in the North American Hockey League for another two, so he knows the ropes of drafting. After spending the past three seasons as an assistant at Mercyhurst University, he's getting a refresher from Craig and Capitols president Andrew Joudrey.
"Will and Andrew and pretty much everybody has been great in getting me up to speed with some of the players that I might not be as familiar with, and talking about things that we need to change and things that we need to continue on," Upton said. "All that has been absolutely monumental for this quick transition, especially."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!