Madison Capitols set for first USHL draft under Tom Upton

The draft will let him stock the team with players who fit that description for both the upcoming season and the future.

Monday's Phase I is for players from the 2004 birth year. Some of them might get a chance with the team in the 2020-21 season, but futures selections most often have later benefits.

Phase II on Tuesday is open for all players age 16 to 20 who aren't already on a USHL roster. Teams take turns picking until they have 45 players, including those already on last season's affiliate list.

The Capitols, who were last in the USHL standings when the season ended because of the coronavirus outbreak, have the first pick both days.

After taking the job with the Capitols, Upton's first assignment to himself was to call everyone on the roster and the affiliate list to describe what he wants to set as the team's culture. The next step was to get into draft preparation.

Upton has been building the draft boards with Capitols assistant coach Will Craig, who is auditioning to continue on the staff and has scouted potential selections. They also have 15 or 16 players on the 23-player roster who are eligible to return next season to consider as they piece things together.