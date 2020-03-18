Madison Capitols' season left unfinished as USHL cancels remaining games

The season is over for the United States Hockey League.

The junior league, which includes the Madison Capitols, announced Wednesday that the remainder of the 2019-20 season, originally postponed March 12 because of the COVID-19 coronavirus, won't be played.

The USHL Board of Directors unanimously decided to end the season, according to the league.

"This decision was not an easy one to make, but was a necessity in order to keep our athletes, staffs and fans in all 16 of our communities safe amid this international health risk," USHL President and commissioner Tom Garrity said in a statement. "While we believe our product is the best junior hockey that fans can view, we also understand the health of our athletes, employees, fans and communities is more important during this time."

The Capitols had 12 games remaining, five of them at home, when the season was suspended. They finished 12-34-4, last in the league, but on a three-game winning streak.

An average announced attendance of 1,973 in 25 Capitols home games this season at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton was a 5% increase over 2018-19.

University of Wisconsin recruit Mathieu De Saint Phalle finished the season as the USHL scoring leader with 60 points.

