MIDDLETON — Christian Berger and Kristof Papp scored, but the Madison Capitols saw their season end with a 3-2 loss to the Green Bay Gamblers in a United States Hockey League game on Saturday night at Capitol Ice Arena.

Alex Mella assisted on Berger's eighth goal of the season while Papp's 11th goal was unassisted for the Capitols, who finished last in the nine-team Eastern Conference with a 15-38-5-4 record.