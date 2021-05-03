 Skip to main content
Madison Capitols plan return for 2021-22 season after suspending operations
JUNIOR HOCKEY

Capitols Bob Suter mural

A mural at Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton honors Bob Suter, a Madison hockey legend who operated the Capitols youth program out of the facility.

 TODD D. MILEWSKI, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The Madison Capitols will be back on the ice for the 2021-22 season.

The United States Hockey League team announced Monday that it will resume play next season after opting out of the 2020-21 campaign because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Capitols players were dispersed to other USHL teams for this season, but those with junior hockey eligibility remaining will return to the Madison protected list.

The team said it will install contactless ordering at concession stands at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton and a mobile ticketing system.

The Capitols hired Tom Upton as their new coach last April, but he didn't get to coach this season. The team said last September that it was suspending operations after its requests for exemptions to public health restrictions were denied.

The USHL's Cedar Rapids RoughRiders also opted out of the 2020-21 season after their arena was heavily damaged in an August 2020 storm. The remaining 14 teams completed the regular season last month and playoffs are underway.

