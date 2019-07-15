The Madison Capitols open their 2019-20 regular-season home schedule on Oct. 11 against the Des Moines Buccaneers.
The United States Hockey League released the majority of its schedule on Monday, with each team set to play 62 games. The first two for each will come at the USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, Sept. 26-29. Matchups and times for those games will be announced later, but it appears that the Capitols will play on Sept. 26 and 27.
Madison then plays at Youngstown on Sept. 28 on its way back from the Fall Classic and goes on the road again to face Dubuque on Oct. 5.
Shane LaVelle, who committed to the Badgers two years ago, will take experience playing in a USHL camp back for his senior season at Chaska High School in Minnesota.
The Capitols are scheduled to play 10 games against the Green Bay Gamblers and eight against the Chicago Steel.
A six-game home stretch from Nov. 30 to Dec. 14 leads into a holiday break. The team returns after Christmas with a five-game road trip, the longest of the season.
The Capitols play seven straight home games at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton from Feb. 8 to Feb. 28.
Madison Capitols 2019-20 schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Sept. 26-27
|at USHL Fall Classic
|TBA
|Sept. 28
|at Youngstown
|6:05 p.m.
|Oct. 5
|at Dubuque
|7:05 p.m.
|Oct. 11
|vs. Des Moines
|7:05 p.m.
|Oct. 12
|at Sioux City
|7:05 p.m.
|Oct. 19
|at Team USA
|6:05 p.m.
|Oct. 20
|at Team USA
|2:05 p.m.
|Oct. 25
|vs. Cedar Rapids
|7:05 p.m.
|Oct. 27
|vs. Green Bay
|3:05 p.m.
|Nov. 1
|at Des Moines
|7:05 p.m.
|Nov. 3
|vs. Waterloo
|3:05 p.m.
|Nov. 8
|vs. Chicago
|7:05 p.m.
|Nov. 9
|at Chicago
|7:05 p.m.
|Nov. 14
|at Fargo
|7:05 p.m.
|Nov. 15
|at Fargo
|7:05 p.m.
|Nov. 22
|vs. Chicago
|7:05 p.m.
|Nov. 23
|at Chicago
|7:05 p.m.
|Nov. 27
|at Green Bay
|7:05 p.m.
|Nov. 30
|vs. Youngstown
|7:05 p.m.
|Dec. 1
|vs. Team USA
|3:05 p.m.
|Dec. 6
|vs. Green Bay
|7:05 p.m.
|Dec. 7
|vs. Green Bay
|7:05 p.m.
|Dec. 13
|vs. Youngstown
|7:05 p.m.
|Dec. 14
|vs. Youngstown
|7:05 p.m.
|Dec. 27
|at Muskegon
|6:05 p.m.
|Dec. 28
|at Muskegon
|6:05 p.m.
|Dec. 31
|at Waterloo
|6:05 p.m.
|Jan. 3
|at Youngstown
|6:05 p.m.
|Jan. 5
|at Youngstown
|4:05 p.m.
|Jan. 10
|vs. Muskegon
|7:05 p.m.
|Jan. 11
|vs. Muskegon
|7:05 p.m.
|Jan. 17
|at Green Bay
|7:05 p.m.
|Jan. 18
|at Green Bay
|7:05 p.m.
|Jan. 24
|vs. Sioux Falls
|7:05 p.m.
|Jan. 25
|vs. Sioux Falls
|7:05 p.m.
|Jan. 31
|at Chicago
|7:05 p.m.
|Feb. 2
|at Dubuque
|3:05 p.m.
|Feb. 7
|at Muskegon
|6:05 p.m.
|Feb. 8
|vs. Muskegon
|7:05 p.m.
|Feb. 15
|vs. Tri-City
|7:05 p.m.
|Feb. 16
|vs. Tri-City
|3:05 p.m.
|Feb. 21
|vs. Green Bay
|7:05 p.m.
|Feb. 22
|vs. Green Bay
|7:05 p.m.
|Feb. 23
|vs. Chicago
|3:05 p.m.
|Feb. 28
|vs. Chicago
|7:05 p.m.
|Feb. 29
|at Chicago
|7:05 p.m.
|March 1
|at Team USA
|2:05 p.m.
|March 6
|vs. Team USA
|7:05 p.m.
|March 7
|vs. Team USA
|7:05 p.m.
|March 13
|at Lincoln
|7:05 p.m.
|March 14
|at Lincoln
|7:05 p.m.
|March 20
|vs. Omaha
|7:05 p.m.
|March 21
|vs. Omaha
|7:05 p.m.
|March 27
|at Sioux City
|7:05 p.m.
|March 28
|at Cedar Rapids
|7:05 p.m.
|April 3
|vs. Dubuque
|7:05 p.m.
|April 4
|vs. Dubuque
|7:05 p.m.
|April 10
|at Cedar Rapids
|7:05 p.m.
|April 11
|vs. Cedar Rapids
|7:05 p.m.
|April 17
|at Green Bay
|7:05 p.m.
|April 18
|at Green Bay
|7:05 p.m.