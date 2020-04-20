Madison Capitols name Tom Upton as head coach and general manager

The new head coach and general manager of the Madison Capitols has ties to hockey in Wisconsin.
The United States Hockey League team announced Monday that it has hired Tom Upton to lead the team. He replaces Garrett Suter, who stepped down on March 30.
Upton, 35, has been an assistant coach at NCAA Division I Mercyhurst University for the last three seasons, but he played and was an assistant coach at UW-Stevens Point from 2006 to 2013.
He also has USHL coaching experience as an assistant with Cedar Rapids and Youngstown. Upton's first post as a head coach and general manager came with the Minnesota Magicians of the Tier 2 junior North American Hockey League from 2014 to 2016.
Originally from Austin, Texas, Upton is the fifth person to hold the coach and GM titles for the Capitols since they were introduced as a USHL team in 2013. The first, Sun Prairie native Steve Miller, resigned before the team played its first game.
Luke Strand and Troy Ward each spent one season in the position before Suter led the team for the last four seasons.
The Capitols haven't qualified for the playoffs in any of their six seasons.
Mercyhurst won the Atlantic Hockey regular-season title in Upton's first season at the Erie, Pennsylvania, school. But the Lakers had the second-worst record in Division I this season.
