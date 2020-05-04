Madison Capitols choose Suamico's Quinn Finley with first pick in USHL draft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Madison Capitols stayed within state borders for the first of their nine picks in Monday's first phase of the United States Hockey League draft.

Suamico forward Quinn Finley was the No. 1 overall pick by the Capitols and new head coach and general manager Tom Upton.

"We're extremely excited to have Quinn and his family join the Madison Capitols organization," Upton said. "Quinn's a very talented hockey player, but what separates him from others is his high character and his drive to be the best player he can possibly be."

Finley, who'll turn 16 on Aug. 8, was the MVP of the Bantam Elite League last August, when he had 16 goals and 35 points in 15 games for Team Wisconsin. He also played for the Green Bay Junior Gamblers.

Listed at 5-foot-8 and 137 pounds, Finley attracted attention in the Bantam Elite League not only for his scoring but his quick skating.