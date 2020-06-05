You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Madison Capitols add Corey Leivermann as associate head coach
0 comments
JUNIOR HOCKEY

Madison Capitols add Corey Leivermann as associate head coach

{{featured_button_text}}

New Madison Capitols coach and general manager Tom Upton has added to his staff, naming Corey Leivermann associate head coach.

Corey Leivermann mug

Leivermann

Leivermann, 30, was the head coach of the Tier II North American Hockey League's Janesville Jets since January 2019. Formerly a player for Minnesota State and Gustavus Adolphus, he also coached and scouted in the Tier III North American 3 Hockey League.

Will Craig, who was assistant coach under Garrett Suter for the last two seasons and helped Upton through the United States Hockey League draft in May, is no longer listed as being with the team.

Suter stepped down in March after four seasons as head coach.

Upton took over in April.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics