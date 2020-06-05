Madison Capitols add Corey Leivermann as associate head coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

New Madison Capitols coach and general manager Tom Upton has added to his staff, naming Corey Leivermann associate head coach.

Leivermann, 30, was the head coach of the Tier II North American Hockey League's Janesville Jets since January 2019. Formerly a player for Minnesota State and Gustavus Adolphus, he also coached and scouted in the Tier III North American 3 Hockey League.

Will Craig, who was assistant coach under Garrett Suter for the last two seasons and helped Upton through the United States Hockey League draft in May, is no longer listed as being with the team.

Suter stepped down in March after four seasons as head coach.

Upton took over in April.

