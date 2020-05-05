Led by No. 1 pick Owen Gallatin, Madison Capitols choose 17 players on second day of USHL draft

The beginnings of clarity for next season's roster decisions for both the Madison Capitols and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team emerged during the United States Hockey League draft.
The Capitols selected defenseman Owen Gallatin from the USA Hockey National Team Development Program first overall in Tuesday's Phase II of the draft, for all eligible players who weren't already on a USHL roster.
They later added 16 more players who'll be in contention for roster spots or the affiliate list in the first season under head coach and general manager Tom Upton.
Gallatin, a Minnesota Duluth recruit from Hugo, Minnesota, was the best defenseman available in the draft, Upton said, and someone who's going to be a key part of what the new coach is building.
"I wanted to get a guy who could run a power play for us and be a top-four (defenseman) for us and log a ton of minutes. And Owen is that," Upton said. "We're going to lean on him a lot next year."
With the Badgers, the junior league's draft provided an answer on where recruits will play next season and, by extension, what the UW roster will look like.
Defenseman Daniel Laatsch was selected seventh overall by the Sioux City Musketeers, who are coached by former Badgers assistant and Eau Claire native Luke Strand.
Laatsch, an Altoona native who played the last two seasons with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, signed a National Letter of Intent with the Badgers last November and was projected to be part of the 2020 incoming freshman class.
The same was true with forward Liam Malmquist, who's now planning on returning to Penticton in the British Columbia Hockey League next season.
With Laatsch, putting weight onto his 6-foot-5 frame is a priority for a season spent in the USHL.
"People just recommended it for me," Laatsch said of the extra year before starting college.
Defensemen Anthony Kehrer and Luke LaMaster, both of whom played for Sioux City in the USHL, are scheduled to be freshmen with the Badgers next season, giving the team a nine-person defensive corps if captain Wyatt Kalynuk returns.
Malmquist, who had 16 goals and 39 points in 58 games for Penticton last season, was one of three forwards who signed with UW last November. Mathieu De Saint Phalle and Eau Claire's Sam Stange are due to join 13 returning Badgers forwards for the 2020-21 season.
Badgers recruit Noah Grannan, a goaltender from Germantown who was Laatsch's NTDP teammate for the last two seasons, was picked by Sioux Falls in the third round.
Waukesha's Isaac Novak, a Badgers recruit who played left wing for the North American Hockey League's Janesville Jets last season, was a sixth-round pick by Fargo.
The Capitols went for defensemen in their first two picks Tuesday, with New Hampshire recruit Cade Penney of Pennsylvania leading off the draft's second round. Upton said the team had him as the second-best defenseman available behind Gallatin.
"Those two guys, their expectations are extremely high coming into our year," Upton said.
Another former NTDP player, Penn State-committed center Daniyal Dzhaniyev, was a third-round selection.
Of 17 players the team selected Tuesday, there were nine forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders.
Madison Capitols selections in Phase II of 2020 USHL draft
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Pos
|Hometown
|Last team
|College commitment
|1
|1
|Owen Gallatin
|D
|Hugo, Minn.
|U.S. NTDP
|Minnesota Duluth
|2
|17
|Cade Penney
|D
|Lititz, Pa.
|New Jersey Titans
|New Hampshire
|3
|46
|Daniyal Dzhaniyev
|C
|Brooklyn, N.Y.
|U.S. NTDP
|Penn State
|3
|47
|Timofei Khokhlachev
|LW
|Toronto
|Shreveport Mudbugs
|American International
|5
|63
|Simon Labelle
|LW
|Ottawa
|Rockland Nationals
|Colgate
|6
|78
|Gustave Bylin
|G
|Montclair, N.J.
|South Kent Selects Academy 18U
|7
|93
|Hunter Longhi
|LW
|Collinsville, Ill.
|Springfield Jr. Blues
|Harvard
|7
|99
|Christian Miller
|D
|Grand Rapids, Minn.
|Greenway HS
|St. Cloud State
|8
|108
|Carson Walters
|LW
|Aurora, Ill.
|Chicago Mission 15's
|10
|138
|Mikael Huchette
|C
|Sainte-Hyacinthe, Quebec
|Saint-Hyacinthe Gaulois
|Maine
|11
|153
|James Jurcev
|D
|Palos Heights, Ill.
|Team Illinois 16U
|12
|168
|Daniel Nekhamiyev
|F
|Ann Arbor, Mich.
|Detroit Compuware 16U
|13
|183
|Jacob Badal
|F
|Flushing, Mich.
|Powell River Kings
|Western Michigan
|14
|198
|Jake Manfre
|C
|Kings Park, N.Y.
|Long Island Gulls 16U
|15
|213
|Marino Ramirez
|G
|Lemont, Ill.
|Shattuck-St. Mary's HS
|16
|228
|Maveric Lamoureux
|D
|Hawkesbury, Ontario
|Jonquière Elites
|17
|243
|Alvin Buholzer
|D
|Monroe
|Madison Capitols 16U
On Monday, the Capitols drafted nine players in Phase I, for those born in 2004. Speedy forward Quinn Finley of Suamico was the No. 1 overall pick after he was named MVP of the Bantam Elite League last August.
Upton credited assistant coach Will Craig for putting together the Capitols' draft boards and working with him in the two weeks since Upton was hired.
"He did a tremendous job," Upton said.
Before the second day of the draft, the Capitols acquired forward Asa Kinnear in a trade with the Tri-City Storm in exchange for a third-round pick.
Kinnear, 19, has committed to St. Cloud State for the 2021-22 season.
It was the third trade in two days between the Capitols and the Storm. Upton and Tri-City coach and president of hockey operations Anthony Noreen played together at UW-Stevens Point, and Upton replaced Noreen on the Pointers' coaching staff in 2010.
Among Madison natives, center Parker Lindauer was selected by the Storm in the third round, Max Ruoho went to Sioux City in the ninth and Leo Bacallao was picked by the Lincoln Stars in the 10th.
The Capitols drafted Monroe's Alvin Buholzer, a 16-year-old defenseman from the Capitols youth program, with their last pick in the 17th round.
