Led by No. 1 pick Owen Gallatin, Madison Capitols choose 17 players on second day of USHL draft

The beginnings of clarity for next season's roster decisions for both the Madison Capitols and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team emerged during the United States Hockey League draft.

The Capitols selected defenseman Owen Gallatin from the USA Hockey National Team Development Program first overall in Tuesday's Phase II of the draft, for all eligible players who weren't already on a USHL roster.

They later added 16 more players who'll be in contention for roster spots or the affiliate list in the first season under head coach and general manager Tom Upton.

Gallatin, a Minnesota Duluth recruit from Hugo, Minnesota, was the best defenseman available in the draft, Upton said, and someone who's going to be a key part of what the new coach is building.

"I wanted to get a guy who could run a power play for us and be a top-four (defenseman) for us and log a ton of minutes. And Owen is that," Upton said. "We're going to lean on him a lot next year."

With the Badgers, the junior league's draft provided an answer on where recruits will play next season and, by extension, what the UW roster will look like.