Junior hockey, some of its older players need 'to catch some breaks' with COVID-19

When former Madison Edgewood athlete Carter Hottmann says there's not much that he wouldn't sacrifice to be able to play hockey this season, there's little trace of hot air.
It might sound hyperbolic but the course of the next few years of his life depends on it.
Hottmann is 20 so the 2020-21 season is his last in junior hockey. He's scheduled to be captain for a second year with the Janesville Jets of the Tier II North American Hockey League.
He hasn't secured a scholarship offer to a Division I program, the kind of opportunity that can start a series of dominos to tumble beyond just the rink.
If he can't play this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there's almost no shot of him impressing a Division I coach enough to take a chance on him.
There's a list of different reasons why people hope to push through the coronavirus to get sports back. For some, it's financial. For some, it's about getting the thrill of competition back in their lives.
Hottmann wants the chance to give himself a chance.
"Focusing on the motivation to get back on the ice is what's driving me to get that Division I scholarship that I'm working for," he said. "It's hard staying motivated with all the stuff going on, with all the COVID stuff. You've got to find ice. You've got to find workout space. You've got to find what you need to do to stay motivated to go finish your goal. That's where my head's at."
The Jets are scheduled to start their season in the first week of November, team president Bill McCoshen said. The same goes for the Madison Capitols, who play in the Tier I United States Hockey League.
The Oregon Tradesmen, a Tier III team starting this season, have an early October start planned as part of the North American 3 Hockey League, which doesn't depend as much on ticket revenue as the other leagues.
Ahead of those dates, players will assemble for training camps. But for junior hockey teams in south-central Wisconsin, nothing is a given.
With the Capitols, who play at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton, and the Oregon Ice Arena-based Tradesmen, Dane County's pandemic restrictions could force changes.
Capitols president Andrew Joudrey said the team has explored with the USHL whether it can move its early season home games to the spring if they can't be played at the team's venue.
The NAHL and NA3HL have built in that capacity for their schedules if it's needed, McCoshen said.
There's at least some possibility that both the Capitols and Tradesmen will have to find another rink outside of Dane County to practice and play until Public Health Madison and Dane County's restrictions loosen.
That's what pro soccer team Forward Madison FC had to do this year when Breese Stevens Field was ruled out because games aren't allowed for medium- and high-risk sports under Dane County's public health order. Practices are OK only if 6 feet of distancing is kept between participants.
Moving to rinks outside of Dane County carries some challenges in the video production of games, Joudrey said, but mostly in extra travel for players who live with host families.
Two NAHL teams have announced that they're sitting out the 2020-21 season because of the pandemic. Joudrey said that discussion has come up with the Capitols but the team is planning to play this season.
"It's almost like you're talking out of both sides of your mouth," he said. "Because I can say that and Dane County might come out and say hockey is off limits until the fall of '21. Who knows where everything could come out."
There's a financial component for teams and leagues that count on ticket revenue and sponsorship dollars, Joudrey added.
"It's one thing to be able to play," he said. "But the second thing is can you operate?"
McCoshen, president of both the Jets and the Tradesmen, said his teams have planned for the likelihood of small crowds if they're allowed at all at the beginning of the season.
"We would rather do this safely and do it right and be able to do it sustainably so that we can play an entire year than rush to pack either one of the rinks to watch a junior hockey game," he said.
McCoshen added: "All of junior hockey needs to catch some breaks here at some point related to the virus."
Hottmann would love a break for his career. He was a two-time all-state player for Edgewood and he was second in the state with 42 regular-season goals as a senior in 2017-18.
Scoring hasn't been as frequent in juniors. He has hit the net just 12 times in 100 regular-season games for Janesville over the last two seasons.
Instead, he said he tries to bring a smart, gritty approach to the game. He has been both a winger and a center for the Jets and said he'll play whatever's needed.
Hottmann needs a big season — and to do it in front of college recruiters — to get the kind of offer he's looking for. Other 20-year-olds entering their final season of juniors are in similar situations.
First-year Jets coach Parker Burgess said part of his messaging to the team ahead of the season is that they need to keep COVID-19 prevention strategies in mind when they're deciding how to act during the pandemic.
"If guys make the wrong decisions and decide to put themselves at risk, it's not only jeopardizing their season and our season, but it's really jeopardizing that opportunity that our 20-year-olds need right now," Burgess said.
As captain, Hottmann said he needs to be a model of the kind of actions that will produce a connected, supportive team.
"If I have to get tested every week to play hockey every day, I would do it," Hottmann said. " ... There's not really any sacrifices that I wouldn't do to play right now. It's pretty desperate times."
