Junior hockey, some of its older players need 'to catch some breaks' with COVID-19

Moving to rinks outside of Dane County carries some challenges in the video production of games, Joudrey said, but mostly in extra travel for players who live with host families.

Two NAHL teams have announced that they're sitting out the 2020-21 season because of the pandemic. Joudrey said that discussion has come up with the Capitols but the team is planning to play this season.

"It's almost like you're talking out of both sides of your mouth," he said. "Because I can say that and Dane County might come out and say hockey is off limits until the fall of '21. Who knows where everything could come out."

There's a financial component for teams and leagues that count on ticket revenue and sponsorship dollars, Joudrey added.

"It's one thing to be able to play," he said. "But the second thing is can you operate?"

McCoshen, president of both the Jets and the Tradesmen, said his teams have planned for the likelihood of small crowds if they're allowed at all at the beginning of the season.

"We would rather do this safely and do it right and be able to do it sustainably so that we can play an entire year than rush to pack either one of the rinks to watch a junior hockey game," he said.