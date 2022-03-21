How Madison landed a major international women's hockey tournament for June

The period of time between when USA Hockey asked to host a rescheduled IIHF Under-18 Women's World Championship and when the request was granted was short.
So, too, was the time for bid partners with the Madison Area Sports Commission, the University of Wisconsin and the operators of Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton to put together their case to be the site.
It was a winning effort. USA Hockey announced Monday that LaBahn Arena on the UW-Madison campus and Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton will host the tournament from June 6-13.
The U.S., Canada and six other teams will participate in one of the major international tournaments on the calendar.
"With the support of the Madison Area Sports Commission, University of Wisconsin and the Capitol Ice Arena, we really just felt that it was going to be the best situation to host this event for our athletes and for the tournament, and the exposure for girls and women's hockey," USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher said.
The U.S. has hosted major men's and women's IIHF tournaments but never before in Wisconsin.
The 2021-22 Under-18 Women's World Championship originally was scheduled to take place in Sweden in December and January. The International Ice Hockey Federation called it off along with other tournaments in a similar window of time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision drew a backlash from the North American hockey community. The 2020-21 event also was canceled, leaving a gap in championship-level play for the age group.
USA Hockey asked the international governing body to reconsider and offered to host. The rescheduling of the tournament for June in the U.S. was confirmed in February, with specifics of location and dates left to be finalized.
Eight countries are scheduled to participate: the U.S., Canada, Finland, Sweden, Czechia, Switzerland, Germany and Slovakia. Russia qualified for the tournament, but the IIHF suspended its teams from international tournaments because of the war in Ukraine. Slovakia took its place.
The tournament is expected to provide more than $888,000 in direct spending, Madison Area Sports Commission vice president Jamie Patrick said.
The Madison group's bid came together in less than three weeks after USA Hockey inquired, Patrick said. Finding hotels for the participating team was an initial worry, but adjustments made to the tournament dates and accommodations allowed for the Madison Marriott West to operate as the headquarters.
"It was a continual conversation and trying to get everybody to bend and be a little bit flexible so that we could put on the best-case scenario for all these teams coming in," Patrick said.
The same age group will be eligible as was scheduled to compete in December and January: players born in 2004 or later. Three players who have signed to join the Badgers next season were selected to play for the U.S. before the tournament was canceled: forwards Laila Edwards, Claire Enright and Kirsten Simms.
"We'll get a lot of exposure out of it," Badgers women's hockey coach Mark Johnson said. "I think everything came together and it's a good opportunity for us to expose women's hockey and for the international scene to come into Madison."
The U.S. has won five of the last six Under-18 Women's World Championships, and Simms was part of the last title-winning team in 2020.
The IIHF provides some financial support for hosting, but most of the burden is on USA Hockey and the local organizers, Kelleher said.
LaBahn Arena, the home of the Badgers women's hockey team, has a seating capacity of 2,273. Capitol Ice Arena, where the United States Hockey League's Madison Capitols play, can seat around 2,600 after recent renovations.
Former Badgers player Ryan Suter, a Dallas Stars defenseman who owns the Capitols and Middleton arena whose name honors his late father's work in growing youth hockey in the area, said he jumped at a chance to bring awareness to women's hockey.
"My daughter plays now and these younger girls get an opportunity to come in their home city and watch the talent that's going to be on display; it's going to be pretty special for them and something they'll remember for the rest of their lives," Suter said. "For us, it was a no-brainer and we're just excited to be a part of it."
Kelleher said the hope is to operate the tournament as close to pre-pandemic conditions as possible.
"We know the world has flipped on us on a few times," he said. "But our plan is to have an environment and atmosphere that would look like hockey tournaments of days gone by."
Brianna Decker played in the tournament on her way to a Patty Kazmaier Award-winning career with the Badgers and later was an assistant coach with the U.S. for the event in 2018-19. For many of the American players involved, it's the introduction to the rivalry with Canada and a critical development opportunity, she said.
"I think we lack visibility for women's hockey all around the world," Decker said. "But I know Madison won't disappoint as far as dragging in fans."
