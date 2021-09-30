Here's how Capitols coach Tommy Upton, hired to grow players, tried to develop himself in an unwanted gap year

There’s a lot you don’t get to experience when you’re forced to sit out an entire season.
Tommy Upton even missed the losses.
The Madison Capitols didn’t play in the 2020-21 season because of pandemic restrictions in Dane County that wouldn’t let them have fans in attendance. Players were moved to other United States Hockey League teams to continue their individual development.
But coaches such as Upton were left without practices to run, lineups to organize and games to direct. Upton, who was prepared to take on his first USHL head coaching assignment, deeply felt the absence.
“Just knowing that you’re human — that’s why you play athletics, especially at the high levels,” Upton said. “And that was the biggest thing I missed, just going through the ups and downs of the season with the team.”
The day-to-day connections from being close with members of a team are returning for Upton and the Capitols, who play their home opener Friday against the Chicago Steel at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton. It’s the team’s first regular-season home game in more than 18 months.
Upton found other ways to build relationships last season when he lacked those interactions with members of a team that over the course of months become like a second family.
Upton, 36, took the job as Capitols coach in April 2020, not long after the start of the pandemic but well before it was known how much of an impact COVID-19 would have on the 2020-21 season.
The Capitols pulled the plug on playing last September when their attempts failed to convince public health officials to allow them to host games at Capitol Ice Arena. Dane County at the time wasn’t allowing indoor sports, even without fans in attendance, because of COVID-19 transmission concerns.
The USHL held a dispersal draft for Capitols players to give them spots on other teams for the season. Upton suddenly was left with an empty roster and lots of time to fill in his new position.
He took it as an opportunity for personal growth and reached out to people in leadership roles, within hockey and outside it, to ask how they motivate others and improve themselves.
“I’m just a big learner,” Upton said. “I think we all should be like that.”
He spent time learning about hockey in Madison and specifically in the Capitols’ youth program. Upton, originally from Austin, Texas, played and started his assistant coaching career at UW-Stevens Point but otherwise wasn’t familiar with the people involved in the game in his new home.
Upton shared his philosophies with coaches from the Capitols’ AAA youth program, team president Andrew Joudrey said, and logged a lot of miles driving to games and tournaments to scout players.
The times that Joudrey saw Upton fill his bucket the most, however, were when he was interacting with players at camps.
“The USHL and the college level, physically most of them are built like men but a lot of them are children, emotionally and mentally,” Joudrey said. “That’s what I think he thrives on, that ability to take those kids and mold them into better hockey players but also individuals that when they go to colleges and universities, they’re not the ones getting kicked out or not being able to play or handle everything that comes with a college.”
The Capitols still are looking for their first playoff appearance since returning to the USHL in 2014 after a 19-year absence. Upton wants his players to “walk that fine line” between playing hard and playing disciplined while being an entertaining group to watch.
The roster has 18 players who have committed to Division I colleges and one NHL draft pick, Michigan Tech recruit Kyle Kukkonen. Quinn Finley, a 17-year forward from Suamico who was the Capitols' No. 1 pick in the 2020 futures draft, is getting heavy scouting attention from schools after he went to Chicago in the dispersal draft and won the Clark Cup playoff championship.
The forward line of Jack Musa (committed to Boston University), Jack Horbach (committed to the University of Wisconsin) and Reid Pabich scored in both games at the season-opening USHL Fall Classic last week in the Pittsburgh suburbs.
Ben Dexheimer earned plaudits from Upton for his performance so far alongside defensive partner Luke Mittelstadt, a Minnesota commit.
Upton wasn't happy with how his team played in its opener last Thursday, a 6-3 loss to Des Moines. But he was heartened by its response a day later in a 2-1 overtime defeat against Tri-City.
"I think that shows a lot of resiliency," Upton said. "Now, are we happy with the result? No, not at all. We didn't accomplish our mission. Our mission is to win every single day and we didn't do that at the end of the day. So there are no moral victories at all in Madison."
Upton said before the season started his biggest role in development is to teach players how to be pros. He was an assistant coach at Mercyhurst University before he took over the Capitols position with a work ethic that helped him win the job.
The work just took on a different look last season.
“I think that when you face adversity, you should look at it in a positive light,” Upton said. “I’m more of a glass-half-full type of guy. I obviously missed coaching (last) year but it was such a great opportunity for myself and our organization to really engulf ourselves in our community, in our youth hockey program and really dive into that. ...
“I couldn’t be the same coach this August that I was last August. So I had to develop as well.”