Here's how Capitols coach Tommy Upton, hired to grow players, tried to develop himself in an unwanted gap year

Ben Dexheimer earned plaudits from Upton for his performance so far alongside defensive partner Luke Mittelstadt, a Minnesota commit.

Upton wasn't happy with how his team played in its opener last Thursday, a 6-3 loss to Des Moines. But he was heartened by its response a day later in a 2-1 overtime defeat against Tri-City.

"I think that shows a lot of resiliency," Upton said. "Now, are we happy with the result? No, not at all. We didn't accomplish our mission. Our mission is to win every single day and we didn't do that at the end of the day. So there are no moral victories at all in Madison."

Upton said before the season started his biggest role in development is to teach players how to be pros. He was an assistant coach at Mercyhurst University before he took over the Capitols position with a work ethic that helped him win the job.

The work just took on a different look last season.

“I think that when you face adversity, you should look at it in a positive light,” Upton said. “I’m more of a glass-half-full type of guy. I obviously missed coaching (last) year but it was such a great opportunity for myself and our organization to really engulf ourselves in our community, in our youth hockey program and really dive into that. ...