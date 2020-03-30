Garrett Suter resigns as Madison Capitols coach, general manager

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Team President Andrew Joudrey said he was happy with a 5% gain in attendance this season, to an average of 1,973 over 25 games. But the on-ice product needed to improve, he said in an interview earlier in March.

"We want to be able to win more games — I'll be honest," Joudrey said. "We want to have more traction on that side to get the hockey fans more excited."

The Capitols have had four people hold the combined coach and general manager titles since the second incarnation of the USHL franchise was introduced in 2013 and began play in 2014. The first, Sun Prairie native Steve Miller, resigned before the team played its first game.

Luke Strand and Troy Ward each spent one season in the position before Garrett Suter took over.

Suter is the son of the late Bob Suter, a pillar of the Madison hockey community who helped start the original Capitols USHL team that played in the USHL from 1984 to 1995.

Garrett Suter will reassume the title of president of the Madison Capitols Tier 1 AAA youth program and become its director of hockey operations.