Garrett Suter resigns as Madison Capitols coach, general manager

The Madison Capitols are looking for a new coach and general manager after Garrett Suter stepped down following four seasons leading the United States Hockey League team.
The team announced the move Monday, saying that Suter, 32, will continue to work with the Capitols' youth program.
The Capitols were a league-worst 12-34-4 in a 2019-20 season that was shortened by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The team was 73-137-22 in Suter's four seasons, never climbing higher than seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The Capitols finished in last place the last two seasons.
Suter's tenure covered the final season that the Capitols played at the Alliant Energy Center and a transition to Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena as the team's home ice in 2017.
A $2 million renovation of the Middleton facility in 2018 led by team owner Ryan Suter — Garrett's brother — installed new seating, a mezzanine beer garden and suites.
You have free articles remaining.
Team President Andrew Joudrey said he was happy with a 5% gain in attendance this season, to an average of 1,973 over 25 games. But the on-ice product needed to improve, he said in an interview earlier in March.
"We want to be able to win more games — I'll be honest," Joudrey said. "We want to have more traction on that side to get the hockey fans more excited."
The Capitols have had four people hold the combined coach and general manager titles since the second incarnation of the USHL franchise was introduced in 2013 and began play in 2014. The first, Sun Prairie native Steve Miller, resigned before the team played its first game.
Luke Strand and Troy Ward each spent one season in the position before Garrett Suter took over.
Suter is the son of the late Bob Suter, a pillar of the Madison hockey community who helped start the original Capitols USHL team that played in the USHL from 1984 to 1995.
Garrett Suter will reassume the title of president of the Madison Capitols Tier 1 AAA youth program and become its director of hockey operations.
"With three of my own kids getting older, and my oldest, Sawyer, getting to the age where he can play for our AAA program, this just seemed like the perfect time to make the transition back to the youth side," he said in a statement.
"In this role, I can refocus on what our dad built by raising the standards and reestablishing our place as one of the top Tier 1 AAA youth programs in the country."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!