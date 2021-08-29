Former Badger Hilary Knight breaks US record in 10-2 quarterfinal win over Japan

Canada followed its 5-1 victory over the United States on Thursday night in their round-robin finale with a 7-0 victory over Germany. In the first quarterfinal, Laura Zimmerman scored at 5:29 of overtime to give Switzerland a 3-2 victory over Russia.

Alex Carpenter and Grace Zumwinkle also each scored twice for the United States. Megan Keller, Brianna Decker, Caroline Harvey and Dani Cameranesi added goals.

"We're really approaching the rest of the tournament with a chip on our shoulder," Knight said. "I think it was a great response today by our squad and that was shown on the scoreboard."

The U.S. outshot Japan 61-12, with Alex Cavallini making eight saves in the first two periods and Nicole Hensley stopping two shots in the third.

"They started out really fast and continued to play with that pace, so it was fun to watch," coach Joel Johnson said.

Akane Shiga scored twice for Japan.

Canada struck quickly against short-handed Germany, with Ashton Bell opening the scoring at 1:29 of the first and Natalie Spooner following at 3:54 with the first of her two goals. Brianne Jenner, Melodie Daoust, Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier also scored, and Emerance Maschmeyer made three saves as Canada had a 52-3 shots edge.